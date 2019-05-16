Doherty's Dante Marsh clears the bar in the 5A boys high jump during Day 1 of the 2019 Colorado state track & field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Marsh tied for third in the event. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Marsh missed his third attempt at 6 feet, 6 inches by the narrowest of margins, essentially just scaring the bar out of its spot and onto the mat.
But he has reason for optimism moving forward. In this event where technique is so important, he has only a year of experience. He had sampled the high jump in seventh grade, but it wasn’t until his sophomore season at Doherty that he began competing at the prep level.
Now he’ll have a full year to refine the motion before returning as a senior.
“It’s all about the technique,” Marsh said. “It’s mostly about speed, and getting the height into it. It’s about experience.”
That’s not to say he hasn’t already made an impact in the sport. He entered state with the best mark in 5A at 6-8. That was the mark cleared by Grandview’s Darrian Leu-Pierre on Thursday in a championship performance. Marsh’s 6-4 tied for third.
Rampart’s Luke Pavlica took 10th and Fountain-Fort Carson’s Ethan Smith was 12th in the event.
