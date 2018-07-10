We're only halfway through the summer months, but you can bet local high school athletes are already in go mode for their fall seasons. Practices, planning meetings, camps, fundraisers — local coaches and kids are gearing up for a new year and a fresh start.
Prep sports aren't what they used to be. There's not much of an off-season, and these kids are achieving levels of athleticism their parents only dreamed of. But, at the end of the school day, they're just that: kids.
Not every kid is an athlete, but there is far more to be learned on a court, field or mat than just how to win.
Youth and prep sports made a difference in my life, from kindergarten tee-ball teams to lettering four years as a high school cross country team captain. I learned lessons in discipline, teamwork, commitment, persistence, and even how to win and lose graciously. I had incredible coaches who pushed me to work hard and believe in my own ability, and family members who showed up to my games and meets ready to cheer. And it was always a happy day when your team's photo made it into the local paper. You can bet my mom cut those out and hung them on the fridge!
Community newspapers and prep sports go hand-in-hand. Sure, the TV stations and larger publications will definitely cover games and athletes, but they'll likely stick with the biggest rivalries, the players with the most impressive stats, the schools with the biggest student populations. But isn't there more that deserves coverage? I certainly believe so.
As we look forward to another year of covering prep athletes, it's time to re-evaluate how we cover local sports. In The Tribune, we do our best to cover all Lewis-Palmer School District 38 athletes, including those at Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools. We also make sure to include several Academy School District 20 schools, namely Air Academy, Discovery Canyon, Pine Creek and The Classical Academy, since quite a few residents in northern Colorado Springs and the Tri-Lakes area send their kids to these schools.
Is that who you want to see? Would you like to read less about one sport and more about another? What about any schools we might be missing? Or some we should focus on less frequently? Please let us know. Drop a note with your thoughts to Tribune sports reporter Danny Summers, danny.summer@pikespeaknewspapers.com, or to me, hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com. We will be taking all responses very much to heart as we plan for local prep sports coverage in the coming year. Danny does an excellent job keeping us all in the loop on local athletes, but he's just one guy, and I know he would covet your insight, as would I.
We also welcome any and all sports story ideas — send us the names and info on any coaches, ADs, athletes, or water boys you'd love to see featured this fall. If you'd prefer to see certain stats, features, columns or profiles featured regularly, now's the time to let us know! We are ready to hear from you.
Thanks for following along as we cover prep and other sports in the Tri-Lakes area. Here's to another season of cheering on our athletes!
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.