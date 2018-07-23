Toronto attack leaves 2 dead, 13 injured

Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.