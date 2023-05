State Champions

Janise Everett, senior, Mesa Ridge (won girls' 4A 100-meter dash, 12.07; 4A 200-meter dash, 24.87)

Landon Hadley, junior, Peyton (won boys' 2A 100-meter dash, 11.11; finished second in 2A 400-meter dash, 49.22; third in 2A 200-meter dash, 22.43)

Harrison — Jamison Taylor, Jordan Davis-Voss, Cameron Champagnie, Gulong Craft (won boys' 3A 4x100 relay)

Brandon Hills, senior, Vista Ridge (won boys' 5A 100-meter dash, 10.52; finished second in 5A 200-meter dash, 21.12)

Jaedyn Kohn, junior, Woodland Park (won 3A discus, 125' 7")

Mesa Ridge — Rimari Facey, Danaya Kinnard, Olivia Clay and Janise Everett (won girls' 4x100 relay, state record time of 47.21)

Jordan Wenger, junior, The Classical Academy (won 3A high jump, 6'8")

Vista Ridge — Solomon Arnds-Volcin, Kobe Dooley, Carson Tapia and Brandon Hills (won 5A boys' 4x100 relay, 41.29)

Other notable finishers

BOYS

Osita Agbo, senior, Lewis-Palmer (finished second in 4A long jump, 48' 2")

Andrew Bel, sophomore, Colorado Springs Christian (finished second in 2A 1,600-meter run, 4:23.52)

Xzaiver Campos, freshman, Coronado (finished second 4A 1,600-meter, 4:15.08)

Gulong Craft, freshman, Harrison (finished third in 3A 100-meter dash, 10.95)

Matthew Edwards, senior, The Classical Academy (finished third in 1600-meter run, 4:19.18)

Mekhi Hubbard, senior, Mesa Ridge (finished third in 4A 100-meter dash, 10.89)

Kyler Lewis, junior, Fountain-Fort Carson (finished third in 5A 300-meter hurdles, 38.68)

Marcus Mills, senior, Sierra (finished third in the 4A 110-meter hurdles, 14.35)

Peyton — Ayden Breese, Josh Kearse, Caleb Kearse and Matthew Peery (finished third in 2A 4x400 relay, 3:31.06)

Lairden Rogge, senior, Manitou Springs (finished third in 3A 400-meter dash, 49.16; third in 3A 200-meter dash, 22.23)

Jamison Taylor, senior, Harrison (finished second in 3A high jump, 6'7")

Isaac Templin, sophomore, Thomas MacLaren (finished second in 2A long jump, 20' 7½")

The Classical Academy — Tyler Stone, JD Packard, Luke Nielsen, Aaron Johnson (finished third in 3A 4x100 relay, 42.95)

GIRLS

Olivia Allison, senior, Widefield (finished second in 4A triple jump, 36' 5¾")

Michaela Cruickshank, junior, Harrison (finished second in 3A 100-meter dash, 12.26; finished second in 3A 400-meter dash, 56.59; second in 3A 200-meter dash, 24.75)

Rimari Facey, senior, Mesa Ridge (finished third in 4A 300-meter hurdles, 45.63)

Shaylee Gee, senior, Peyton (finished third in 2A shot put, 35' 11¼")

Danaya Kinnard, senior, Mesa Ridge (finished third in 4A 200-meter dash, 25.60)

Lauren McDowell, senior, Discovery Canyon (finished second in 4A 200-meter dash, 25.04)

Bethany Michalak, junior, Air Academy (finished second in 5A 1,600-meter run, 4:42.65)

Heidi Nielson, sophomore, The Classical Academy (finished third in 3A 100-meter dash, 12.48)

Alexa Queen, freshman, Fountain-Fort Carson (finished third in 5A 300-meter hurdles, 44.54)

The Classical Academy — Bella Hodges, Emma Morton, Lillian Grothe and Heidi Nielsen (finished third in 3A 4x100 relay, 50.40)

Team scores

5A BOYS

1. Cherokee Trail - 74

2. Valor Christian - 58

3. Valor Ridge - 51

4. Erie - 51

5. ThunderRidge - 48

5A GIRLS

Valor Christian - 84

Grandview - 77

Mountain View - 56

Cherry Creek - 50

Eaglecrest - 47

4A BOYS

1. Lutheran - 67

2. Northfield - 66

3. Niwot - 65

4. Windsor - 59

5. Montrose - 55

4A GIRLS

1. Niwot - 154

2. Mesa Ridge - 67

3. Northfield - 50.5

4. Silver Creek - 50

5. Windsor - 42.5

3A BOYS

1. The Classical Academy - 109

2. Resurrection Christian - 67.5

3. Eaton - 58.5

4. Harrison - 53

5. University - 49

3A GIRLS

1. Alamosa - 98.2

2. The Classical Academy - 77

3. Coal Ridge - 71

4. Holy Family - 65.20

5. Berthoud - 64

2A BOYS

1. Peyton - 65

2. Heritage Christian - 54

3. Holyoke - 47

4. Platte Canyon - 41.5

5. Yuma - 40.5

2A GIRLS

1. Dayspring Christian - 90

2. Heritage Christian - 82

3. Cedaredge - 66

4. Timnath - 59

5. Wiggins - 46

1A BOYS

1. Cheraw - 85

2. Dove Creek - 69

3. Sanford - 60

4. Arickaree - 57

5. Cheyenne Wells - 45

1A GIRLS

1. Merino - 88

2. Idalia - 83.5

3. Prairie - 60

4. Fleming - 55.5

5. Kiowa - 54