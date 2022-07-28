It was 1986 when Tommy Davidson got into comedy “on a dare.”
“If you don’t do it,” a friend told him, “you’re stupid.”
And so he did it. Davidson got up on stage and asked the host, “What should I do?”
The host replied with a well-meaning, “You should probably say something.”
Since then, he’s had plenty to say. Perhaps best known for his roles on “In Living Color,” “The Proud Family,” and “Booty Call,” the comic, actor, producer and musician is coming to Colorado Springs; he’s set to perform at 3E’s Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.
For Davidson, it’s a return to the Centennial State: He lived in Fort Collins until he was 5, and he remembers his time in Colorado fondly.
“I was raised here,” he says. “It feels great to be back.”
Davidson’s comedic style is highly eclectic. He has a regular arsenal of material in his back pocket and over three decades of experience under his belt. Davidson sings, dances and does a killer impression — “It’s every type of comedy in one, a combination of scheduled material and improv stuff.”
“I do it all,” he laughs. “Who knows what’s gonna happen up there?”
Whatever it is, it’s going to be funny and it’s going to be fresh. How can an act go stale if it’s never used twice?
Stand-up is a tough industry, and it doesn’t take much imagination to empathize with the weariness near-perpetual touring might bring, especially after 30-odd years. But Davidson doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“I still need to pay off my mortgage,” he jokes, “But really, I love seeing people laugh. That’s the gist of it.”
“If you want your money’s worth,” Davidson advises, buy a ticket to his show.
That is, “unless Elton John’s in town. Then you should see him.”