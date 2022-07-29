Would you like to see Colorado Springs, and the United States, solve the affordable-housing problem by quickly building hundreds of inexpensive new homes?
It has been done before, right here in Colorado Springs. Look at Bonnyville, a thriving neighborhood of small homes built right after World War II. It is located northeast of North Wahsatch Avenue and East Jackson Street close to Bon Shopping Center.
Bonnyville resembles Levittown, a well-known housing development on Long Island in New York that was built after World War II and emphasized creating new homes for returning war veterans and their families at economical prices.
Costs were kept low by having a limited number of house designs for buyers to choose from and using mass-production techniques to quickly build one house after the other.
Judith Rice-Jones, a longtime Colorado Springs environmentalist and teacher at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, lives in Bonnyville. She has been working to raise awareness about this Levittown-like neighborhood’s historical significance.
She begins by noting that two railroad lines constituted the early activity in the area.
In the late 1880s the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe built a north-south rail line from Pueblo to Denver that ran along what is now the western boundary of the neighborhood. That rail line was removed in 1974 and replaced with the Shooks Run biker-hiker trail, which runs from Bonnyville to eastern downtown.
Also in the late 1880s, the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific railroad built an east-west rail line from Colorado Springs to Limon, and thence to Chicago. All that remains of the rail line is a switching spur serving small industries around East Fillmore Street. An east-west biker-hiker trail, named for the Rock Island railroad, now runs east, parallel to the railroad all the way out to Academy Boulevard and far beyond. The old Rock Island railroad and the new trail form the northern boundary of Bonnyville.
Thanks to its location near the junction of two old railroad rights of way turned into biker-hiker trails, Bonnyville is a mecca for bicycle riders.
From 1900 to 1945, there were some farmhouses built in the area that is now Bonnyville. There also were some greenhouses that provided flowers to local restaurants and hotels and for wedding ceremonies.
Housing development began in Bonnyville immediately after WWII. John Bonforte, a returning war veteran, bought a large tract of land and proposed developing 320 new homes.
The federal government played a major role in the building, selling, and financing of the new homes. Under the recently enacted GI Bill of Rights, returning war veterans could get a low mortgage rate and a down payment of zero dollars on their home loan. These were monetary incentives that were not available in the competing private housing market at that time.
The initials “GI” originally meant “Government Issue,” but by 1945 had come to mean the many soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought for the U.S. during WWII in Europe and the South Pacific: the GIs.
The U.S. government set building standards for new homes built with GI Bill of Rights loans. For instance, each home had to have a hardwood floor, which created jobs in the lumber industry. Also, each house had to have at least 750 square feet of interior space. Many of the homes in Bonnyville still occupy that original footprint.
The neighborhood proved so popular that Bonforte had to annex more land into Colorado Springs to continue development. In the years following WWII, a two-bedroom home sold for $7,450, and a three-bedroom home was $8,450.
Because so many homes were being built, the city government required that Bonforte provide the land for Bonforte Park. The park is located southeast of the corner of East Jackson Street and North Wahsatch Avenue and includes a baseball diamond, tennis courts and a children's playground.
As neighborhood historian Judith Rice-Jones noted:
“The development received considerable national press at the time, as the low price included modern conveniences such as an electric refrigerator, a stove, and a washing machine. There were linoleum floors in the kitchen and bath. Purchasers could choose between three sidings for exterior walls: asbestos shingles, wood shingles, or stucco.
"And the developer varied the appearance of the homes by slightly alternating the placement on the lot, the arrangement of the windows, and allowing purchasers to choose their own house colors.”
A professional landscaper, Upton Gardens, was hired to plant 39 varieties of shrubs and evergreens around the new homes. A windbreak of Russian olive seedings was planted along the north side and west side of the neighborhood to minimize the noise from passing trains. Neighboring front yards were continuous without interrupting fences.
The addition of so many new families to the area led to the development in 1952 of the Bon Shopping Center. It continues to operate with a Safeway, an Ace Hardware, a drugstore, bank, laundry, Tom Cronin’s favorite UPS store and other small retail businesses.
The small houses in Bonnyville are attractive to young couples just starting married life. They are equally attractive to retirees who want less house and yard to maintain. Despite its humble beginnings, Bonnyville is a thriving, well-landscaped and successful neighborhood today.
In Colorado Springs, Denver and throughout the nation, civic-minded citizens are building tiny homes and low-rent apartments in an effort to solve the affordable housing problem. If we are serious about getting affordable housing for our city, then mass-housing projects similar to Bonnyville (and Levittown) should be considered.
The Bonnyville idea worked before in our town. Perhaps it could work again.