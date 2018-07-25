Back in 2009, college students seemed to have a love affair going on with their credit cards. About 84 percent of college undergraduates had at least one credit card, according to a study then from Sallie Mae. Seniors were graduating with an average credit card debt of more than $4,100 in 2009, up from about $2,900 in 2004.
By 2016, only 56 percent of college students were carrying credit cards, according to another Sallie Mae report called “Majoring in Money.” Credit was tougher to get after the financial fallout, and more restrictions were put in place in 2010 when it came to issuing credit cards to consumers younger than 21.
Lately, college students are seeing offers pop up in the mail from cards, like Discover it Student Cash Back, or credit card offerings from their own banks or credit unions. Credit is out there, possibly with a parent as a cosigner.
“Banks are sending card offers to their existing clients, students for example, because it allows them to bypass any CARD Act restrictions that limit marketing to consumers who are under 21,” said John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who formerly worked for credit-scoring company FICO.
Here are five tips when shopping for a credit card to take to college:
1. Look for the best credit cards for college students.
Some credit cards are designed for people with high incomes and excellent credit histories — not college students, said Bill Hardekopf, CEO of LowCards.com.
So don’t apply for just any card that has great rewards. College students are likely to be rejected for those high-flying rewards cards. Look for cards that target students.
If you have a college checking or savings account, try applying for a credit card from that specific bank or credit union, Hardekopf said.
Some cards are marketed for college students including the Journey Student Rewards from Capital One and Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card for Students, according to WalletHub.com.
2. Know the real cost of borrowing.
Credit card rates might come with a zero percent introductory offer. But rates can skyrocket after that intro period ends in six months or so.
Often, variable rates can range from around 15 percent to 25 percent, depending on your credit for some student credit cards.
Shop for a low rate. Look at your local credit union.
“Obtaining a credit card in college can be a great way for a young person to establish a good credit history, provided that all payments are made on time and that balances are kept low,” said Mark Munzenberger, financial education specialist, University of Michigan Credit Union.
At the same time, though, college students should establish or maintain a savings account for unexpected expenses instead of using a credit card to take on debt, he said.
A huge danger of using a credit card when you’re in college is that you can get tricked into thinking you’re managing your money if you’re making the minimum payment.
Sure, it’s important to make the minimum payment on time each month. But if you’re making only minimum payments — and not a dollar more — you’re going to dig yourself deep into debt.
Very few college students — just 8 percent — pay only the minimum amount due each month, according to the 2016 Sallie Mae survey. About a quarter of students make partial payments that exceed the minimum amount due. And nearly two-thirds pay their credit card balance in full each month.
It’s far better to pay off the balance on your credit card in full each month on time, said Lauren Simon, financial wellness expert for GreenPath Financial Wellness.
3. Keep credit card balances low.
Don’t get into the habit of charging $250 or $300 on a card that has a $500 limit.
Ideally, you’d want to charge less than 10 percent of the limit, or $50 on a card with a $500 limit, to get the best credit score, Ulzheimer said.
“Card issuers report your statement balance to the credit bureaus, which is why you want to keep your charges to no more than 10 percent of the reported limit,” Ulzheimer said. “Even if you pay in full each month, the balance on your statement is what’s used to calculate the balance to limit ratio.”
If you can’t stay below 10 percent, aim to hit or stay below 30 percent as that can help with the VantageScore credit score, he said.
4. Work toward building up your credit score.
No, we’re not suggesting that you call the number on the next road sign that reads “Repair Bad Credit: $250.”
No one should hand over money for that one. Instead, take key steps toward a better score.
You can obtain free credit reports at annualcreditreport.com. Or call 877-322-8228. Make sure there aren’t any mistakes or signs that an ID thief opened up a credit card using your name. An inaccurate report can drive down your credit score.
Ethan Dornhelm, vice president, Scores and Predictive Analytics at FICO, said college students who build a high credit score can look forward to one day receiving offers for other credit cards at better terms, as their FICO score continues to improve .
5. The most important tip: Put a lid on FOMO spending.
The fear of missing out could drive you to pull out the plastic to pay for a spring break, drinks with friends or concert tickets for a band that you’re not crazy about just for a chance to be with your friends.
“We spend money more freely when we are using plastic,” said Jill M. Norvilitis, a clinical psychologist who has done research on student debt.
Having a credit card can make it easier to make impulse purchases online, too.
Norvilitis, a professor at the SUNY Buffalo State, said college students need to be aware of how they view the way other people handle money.
It’s easy, she said, to see other students buying the newest phone or going on weekend trips and then try to live that lifestyle whether they can afford it or not.
But students — like the rest of us — never know how other people pay for those things.
“Maybe they scrimp and save in some areas, maybe their families are buying those things for them, maybe they’re in deep financial trouble themselves,” Norvilitis said.