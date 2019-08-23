1906: Golden Cycle Mill opens as world’s largest gold mill.
1907: Coal dust explosion destroys large part of the mill.
1908: Mill reopens bigger and better.
1942: Mill pours its 10,000th gold brick.
1949: Mill closes. Golden Cycle company opens a new mill near Victor two years later.
1975: Golden Hill Recycle Project attempts to recover remaining gold from tailings. Partnership collapses within a year.
1988: City grows uneasy over increasing use of mill ruins by partying teenagers and Satanists.
1989: Australian Pacific Minerals buys mill site for $13.5 million in an attempt to recover remaining gold.
1992: Australian Pacific is unable to pay its bills and the land is returned to its previous owner: Fountain Creek Corp. Colorado Springs condemns property, owner demolishes remaining mill foundations, leaving original smokestack as a historical landmark.
1993: Environmental Protection Agency lists the tailings pile as a possible Superfund site, though the tailings are never officially listed.
1997: Gold Hill Mesa Joint Venture unveils a plan to mine the tailings, then develop the site as a neighborhood.
1999: Study by private engineering consultants hired by developers show the site can be built on without removing the tailings.
2004: Gold Hill Mesa gets city approval to build homes and retail space on the tailings.
2005: Ground is broken.
2019: Colorado Geological Survey experts say they can’t condone additional construction without new tests to determine settlement, liquefaction risks.
Source: The Gazette Archives