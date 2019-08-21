WASHINGTON • For Canada and the European Union, they are a “situation.” For President Donald Trump, a potential stumbling block in trade disputes. And for South Korea, an issue to be monitored.
With the notable exception of Taiwan, cautious comments from the few governments willing to speak out on the protests in Hong Kong fall far short of support for the demonstrators.
They are so mild that even the word “protest” itself was left out of the joint EU-Canada statement that was the most recent to infuriate the Chinese government.
And the vast majority of countries are unwilling to risk that fury at all.
China’s weapon is also its greatest lure: a population of nearly 1.4 billion.
Otherwise known as the world’s largest market, to be opened or closed at will.
China has also become a major builder of roads, ports, power plants and other infrastructure in developing countries.
“It’s really an anodyne statement,” Theresa Fallon, a researcher on EU-Asia relations, said of the one released by the EU and Canada. “Of course the Chinese knew that these statements would be made, but they cracked down right away.”
U.S., Canada and Europe
In the early days of the protests, Trump described them as an internal matter. Then he suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping could resolve the situation by meeting with protest leaders.
On Sunday, he went a step further and said the use of Chinese troops to quell the demonstrations would worsen the current U.S.-China trade dispute, referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
“I mean if it’s another Tiananmen Square, I think it’s a very hard thing to do if there is violence,” Trump said in New Jersey.
He and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the protests last week, according to Trudeau’s office.
The Canadian leader has been among the most outspoken on the protest movement.
He said the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong represent the region’s largest contingent of foreigners.
“We are going to continue to call upon the Chinese government to respect the ‘one country, two systems’ agreement that they have long abided by,” he said this week.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang avoided commenting on Trump’s remarks directly, but referred to the president’s previous statements on the protests.
“We have noticed that President Trump has previously stated that Hong Kong is part of China, and that they must solve it themselves and do not need advice. We hope that the U.S. side can match its acts to its words,” Geng told reporters.
The European Union joined with Canada in a statement Saturday.
“It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation.”
Koreas: North and South
South Korea has avoided criticizing China, its largest trading partner and a country believed to have significant leverage over rival North Korea.
“Our government is monitoring the latest moves in Hong Kong with interest and we hope this issue will be settled smoothly,” the Foreign Ministry said in response to a question from the APs.
“To take measure for internal affairs belongs to the sovereignty of relevant country,” the North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a commentary last week.
Southeast Asia
Southeast Asian countries generally have little need or desire to take a public stand on the Hong Kong protests.
Many try to strike a balance between Beijing and Washington, moving toward the Chinese end of the scale in recent years because of China’s influence in region.