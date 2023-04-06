Gazette logo, teaser friendly
Delivery of Thursday's Gazette print edition is delayed. Currently, we are allowing the delivery carriers and staff until 8 a.m. to complete deliveries. The delayed time affects the Colorado Springs area.

Additional areas: Deliveries in Woodland Park, Peyton, Monument, Black Forest, Gleneagle and portions of eastern El Paso County are delayed until 9 a.m.

The winter storm that moved into the area overnight has caused hazardous driving conditions due to snow accumulation in some areas.

Remember, as a subscriber you have full digital access to include access to the Gazette’s digital e-edition, which is an exact replica of the print edition. You can access the e-edition by clicking here: https://daily.gazette.com/

Thank you for your patience as we allow this time for the delivery team to complete deliveries safely.

