FOOTBALL
Ponderosa 60, Air Academy 7
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 10, Woodland Park 3
At Woodland Park: The Grizzlies moved to 5-6 with their win over Woodland Park. It also pushed their league mark to 2-0.
In the last three matches, Mesa Ridge has outscored its opponents 21-8.
Cheyenne Mountain 0, Pine Creek 0 (2OT)
At Pine Creek: Defense was at the forefront in a clash between two of the area's best clubs.
Both Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain have beaten teams by a total of 10 and six goals respectively, but weren't able to find the back of the net.
Doherty 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Colorado Springs School 2, Sierra 1
Air Academy 2, Vista Ridge 0
Harrison 5, Cañon City 1
Atlas Prep 8, St. Mary’s 2
Palmer 10, Widefield 0
SOFTBALL
Widefield 23, Palmer 13
At Palmer: Junior Abigail Vsetecka had five hits and drove in seven to propel the Gladiators to their latest win.
Widefield also swiped 11 bases and racked up 28 hits. The breakout ended a 1-6 stretch for the club. Palmer senior Katie Long had a team-high four hits.
Falcon 12, The Classical Academy 1
Falcon 18, The Classical Academy 0
Discovery Canyon 13, Air Academy 8
Coronado 5, Cañon City 4
Lamar 8, James Irwin 7
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mesa Ridge 4, Widefield 3
At Widefield: Mesa Ridge rode its singles players to a win Thursday.
All three singles registered a win, with the top matchup being a win by forfeit. The other two both went to three sets, while all four doubles contests were finished in two.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Lewis-Palmer used a communal approached to down the Wolves.
Four hitters registered six-or-more kills and the team high .247 in the match. The Rangers also had 12 service aces.
Palmer Ridge 3, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: The Bears just keep rolling. Their win streak is up to five.
Palmer Ridge's only loss came to Valor Christian, 3-1. It has six games left — all in league play.
Liberty 3, Pine Creek 1
Kiowa 3, CSDB 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Air Academy 0
Elizabeth 3, Sierra 1
Belleview Christian 3, Colorado Springs School 0