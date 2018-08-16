Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.
Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.
Get email notifications on Liz Forster daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Forster posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.