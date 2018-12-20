GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 60, Rampart 37
At Rampart: Olivia Jecty scored 11 of her career-high 17 points in the first quarter to give Vista Ridge the boost it needed to snap an eight-game losing streak to notch its first win of the season.
The Wolves (1-8) outscored the Rams (1-8) in all four quarters and held a 33-22 lead at halftime.
Mitchell 41, Elizabeth 33
At Mitchell: Sierra Mills scored a game-high 13 points, including the last six in a game-changing 10-0 run to start the second half, to lead Mitchell to its first league win since the end of the 2016-17 season.
Aalyviah Smith added 10 points for the Marauders (4-3, 1-0 4A CS Metro), who went 0-23 last season but already have doubled their win total from the previous three seasons (2-67).
Ella Benkendorf had a team-high 10 points for Elizabeth (2-4, 0-1), which led 21-18 at halftime.
Mesa Ridge 64, Harrison 50
At Harrison: Mesa Ridge, which trailed by nine points on two occasions, closed the game on a 13-1 run to pull away from Harrison for the Grizzlies' 19th straight win in the series.
Mesa Ridge (5-3, 2-0 4A CS Metro), which found itself behind 40-31 midway through the third quarter, responded by scoring 33 of the game's final 43 points.
Harrison (2-6, 0-1), which last beat Mesa Ridge on Feb. 3, 2007, held a 30-27 halftime lead.
Sierra 71, Woodland Park 39
At Sierra: The combination of D'nae Wilson (26 points) and Kyle Newsome (20 points) outscored Woodland Park as the Stallions (5-4, 1-1 4A CS Metro) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Woodland Park fell to 1-6, 0-2.
Lewis-Palmer 41, Pueblo East 34
At Pueblo East: Behind 12 points apiece from Bridget Cassidy and Ally DeLange, Lewis-Palmer beat Pueblo East as the Rangers broke a five-game losing streak.
L-P (2-7) led 24-17 at halftime.
Air Academy 56, Littleton 22
At Littleton: Air Academy (7-0) continued its stellar start, holding an opponent to fewer than 30 points for the fifth time in a rout of Littleton.
Canon City 50, Widefield 26
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Doherty 54, Cherokee Trail 48
At Greenwood Village: Lucas Moerman filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Doherty snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Cherokee Trail in first-day action from the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic.
Trey Carter and Trevor Oldervik added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Spartans (2-5), who built a 24-11 lead but saw the advantage reduced to 26-22 by halftime.
Moerman also went 10 of 11 at the free-throw line
Mountain Vista 60, Vista Ridge 39
At Greenwood Village: Payton Kaiser had a team-high 13 points, but Vista Ridge faded in the second half in a loss to Mountain Vista at the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic.
The Wolves (3-4) trailed the undefeated Golden Eagles 24-20 at halftime but were outscored 36-19 over the final 16 minutes.
Vista Ridge returns to tournament action against Cherokee Trail at 3 p.m. Friday.
Air Academy 55, Pueblo South 30
At Pueblo South: Austin Graham scored all 13 of his points in the first half, and Peter Lark added 12 as Air Academy used an early 14-2 run to seize control and dominate Pueblo South.
Following the run, the Kadets (4-4) led 31-11 and held a 47-25 advantage at halftime.
Seneca (Ky.) 70, Vanguard 66
At Orlando, Fla: Seth Fuqua had 27 points, but The Vanguard School couldn't hold a 15-point, second-half lead in first-day action from the KSA Events Classic.
Seneca closed the game on a 20-7 run.
Joseph Padilla added 20 points for the Coursers (3-1), who also got 10 points from Dominique Clifford.
Vanguard next meets Dunbar (Fla.) on Friday.
Lewis-Palmer 78, Pueblo East 50
At Lewis-Palmer: Ethan Forrester scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to help Lewis-Palmer remain undefeated.
The Rangers (6-0) outscored Pueblo East in all four quarters and built a 39-22 lead by halftime.
Castle View 60, Liberty 51
At Castle Rock: Castle View pulled away from Liberty late, outscoring the Lancers 20-13 over the game's final minutes.
The Lancers (5-3) hit the first shot of the fourth quarter to pull to within 40-38 but got no closer.
Elizabeth 53, Mitchell 48
Harrison 91, Mesa Ridge 39
Sierra 60, Woodland Park 46
Douglas County 95, Palmer 65
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 112, Doherty 74
At Coronado: Abigail Shaw touched first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke, highlighting seven event wins for Coronado in a dual win over District 11 rival Doherty.
Doherty's Ana Rojas, who last weekend set a school record in the 100 butterfly, won individual titles in the 100 free and 100 back. Teammate Ella Adler (200 free and 500 free) also took first in two events for the Spartans.
Widefield 95, St. Mary's 67
At Widefield Community Center: Lyndsey Gaddy won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and swam a leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team to help Widefield past St. Mary's.
Caitlin Cairns (500 free and 100 breaststroke) had two individual victories to pace the Pirates.
WRESTLING
Falcon 51, Castle View 24
At Falcon: Brandon Berry and Jarrod Davis each recorded first-minute pins at 138 and 195 pounds, respectively, to help Falcon past Castle View.
Josiah Aldinger (152), Caleb Sherill (170), Michael Bird (182) and Grant McCluan (220) also had pins for the Falcons.
Cheyenne Mountain 75, Palmer Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Kevin Hooks ended his match early with a pin in the 152-pound weight class, and Cheyenne Mountain won the only four matches on the mat as it added 10 wins due to forfeit.
Nico Galliardi, Jake Antonio and Ivan Miranda added decisions at 182, 113 and 285 pounds, respectively.