BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Discovery Canyon 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain claimed its seventh straight win and remained tied for first in the 4A/5A PPAC with a dominant performance over Discovery Canyon.
Donaven Jackson had a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and had three RBIs. Cam Buckler and Grant Mondegar knocked in two runs each.
Mondegar also struck out five through two innings. Starter Devin Dodson threw four innings, struck out six and allowed just one hit for the Indians (8-1, 4-0).
Discovery Canyon falls to 4-4 and 2-2 in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 17, Sand Creek 6
At Sand Creek: Lewis-Palmer had a four-run lead heading into the final inning of a 4A/5A PPAC clash against Sand Creek and brought seven more across to clinch a commanding win and remain tied for first in the conference.
Evan Walsh had a standout performance at the plate, hitting 5 for 5 with three RBIs. Carson Trumpold also had three RBIs for the Rangers (8-3, 4-0), while Alex Weaver, Jason Shuger and Justin Hudson knocked in two each.
Four Lewis-Palmer pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, led by junior Chris Roades who fanned five through two innings.
Nate Blume, Kaden Levi, Taber Banks and Adam Brock each had an RBI for Sand Creek (4-7, 0-4).
Palmer Ridge 12, Falcon 6
At Falcon: After five close innings, Palmer Ridge found its bats in the top of the sixth to open a commanding lead in a 4A/5A PPAC victory.
Bridger Havens had three RBIs, while Jameson Bush hit 2 for 2 and knocked in a pair of runs for the Bears (9-2, 4-0). Charlie Deeds also had two RBIs.
The Falcons (2-9, 0-4) have lost three straight.
The Classical Academy 5, Widefield 3
At Widefield: After falling in a short two-run hole, the Titans found their bats, knocking in four runs through the fourth and fifth innings, and held the Gladiators scoreless through the remaining innings to clinch the win.
Ethan Boyles, Ryan Howard and Kobe Katayama each had an RBI for the Titans, and Steven Smith claimed the win on the mound, striking out seven through seven innings.
Hunter Marks and Axel Jensen knocked in one run, and Jensen threw 5.1 innings with three strikeouts for Widefield.
Canon City 11, Mitchell 1
At Canon City: Canon City stepped out to a 6-0 run after the first inning and tacked on three more before Mitchell got on the board to open 4A CSML play.
Ben Marushack threw a two-hitter and struck out nine through five innings for the Tigers (7-3, 1-0).
Canon City freshman Alex Mitchell hit a two-RBI double, and junior Alex Erickson had two RBIs.
Mitchell is still searching for its first win.
Woodland Park 11, Mesa Ridge 4
Jefferson Academy 16, Manitou Springs 4
Calhan 15, Evangelical Christian 1
GIRLS’ GOLF
Fountain-Fort Carson Invite
At Cheyenne Shadows: Palmer took first in the Fountain-Fort Carson Invite with a +46, followed by Coronado (+49) and Rampart (+52).
Coronado’s Kate Griffin won the invitational finishing +8, followed by Charlotte Cliatt of Palmer (+9). Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin tied for second with +9. TCA’s Fionna O’Halloran placed fourth with +13, and Julia Garcia took fifth (+14). TCA’s Mackenzie Fontana (6th, +15), Fountain-Fort Carson’s Teandra Omans (7th, +16), Mesa Ridge’s Layne Reed (9th, +17), Lilly Bauer of Palmer (tied for 10th, +18) and Madison Brown of Rampart (tied for 10th, +18) rounded out the top 10 local finishers.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 5, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Fountain Valley: Electa Clark scored twice and Eryn Mitchell, Chloe Mason and Sydney Staples each had goals in a Fountain Valley victory. Tilly Rahm had two stops in goal to complete the shutout for the Danes (4-0, 2-0 2A Region 1).
Evergreen 4, Air Academy 3
At Lakewood Memorial Park: Capri Dewing, Brooke Moss and Jocelyn Ollivierre scored for the Kadets (2-3) but it wasn’t enough to get past Evergreen in a nonconference loss.
Thomas MacLaren 5, Evangelical Christian 2
At Thomas MacLaren: Annie Brown and Sarah Blankenship scored twice for Thomas MacLaren as the Highlanders (5-2, 2-0 2A Region 1) cruised to their third straight win.
Evangelical Christian falls to 1-3 and 1-1 in league play.
Manitou Springs 7, Florence 0
At Florence: Bridget Bodor scored twice and had two assists while five other Mustangs found the back of the net in a dominant shutout win.
Caroline Maestas earned the shutout for Manitou Springs (4-2, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks) in net.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Falcon 0
The Classical Academy 6, Elizabeth 0
Conifer 7, Woodland Park 0
Salida 6, Vanguard 0
Harrison 5, Sierra 0
Colorado Springs Christian 9, Buena Vista 1
Rye 4, Colorado Springs School 3
Mesa Ridge 9, Mitchell 0
Atlas Prep 5, James Irwin 0