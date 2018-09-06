BOYS’ GOLF
Gladiator Invite
At Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course: TCA’s Liam O’Halloran claimed a first-place finish at the Gladiator Invite, finishing -6, followed by freshman teammate Ben Devolve who placed second with a +6.
The Classical Academy won the team title with a score of 229 (+13) followed by Woodland Park in second.
FOOTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 35, Coronado 25
At Garry Berry Stadium: Heading into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, Carter Dewey played hero for Lewis-Palmer with a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth.
Coronado failed to convert on two two-point conversions and missed an extra point to give the Rangers a slight edge heading into the final quarter.
Nicholas Breneman had three touchdowns for Coronado, a four-yard reception from Gabe Chapel, a 27-yard rush and a two-yard touchdown in the third to give the Cougars (1-1) a quick lead. But Lewis-Palmer struck back with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Jake Martin.
Evan Walsh had a 50-yard touchdown run for Lewis-Palmer (2-1) in the first quarter.
Pueblo Centennial 34, Liberty 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Pueblo Centennial scored 13 points in the first and 15 in the fourth quarter on the way to a decisive win over Liberty.
The Bulldogs scored a safety with less than a minute left to play.
The Lancers are 0-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
James Irwin 2, Canon City 1
Fountain Valley 7, Vanguard 3
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley saw goals from seven different players in a decisive win over Vanguard.
Freshmen Shuto Ushijima and Emmitt Sherer were among the Danes’ scorers, along with Riki Fujimoto, Aly Kassam, Rin Akimoto, Ky Dang and Toby Brown.
Fountain Valley is 1-1, and Vanguard is 0-2.
Vista Ridge 3, Doherty 2
At Garry Berry Stadium: Two late goals lifted Vista Ridge over Doherty in a narrow nonconference win.
Valor Christian 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Valor Christian: Cheyenne Mountain scored in the second half but it wasn’t enough to get past Valor Christian.
The Indians are 1-2-1.
Pueblo West 4, Coronado 0
At Pueblo West: Xavier Hatch scored two goals for Pueblo West to help lift the Cyclones over Coronado.
The Cougars (2-2) had six shots on goal.
The Classical Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 13, Dolores Huerta 2
At St. Mary’s: Lana DeBakey and Peyton Richter knocked in three runs each for St. Mary's, and Richter continued her dominant season in the circle, striking out 11 through five innings and allowing just one hit in the Pirates' (10-2) ninth straight win.
DeBakey hit a home run and Cassidy Sorensen also had a multi-RBI day, knocking in two.
Widefield 4, The Classical Academy 3
At Widefield: TCA took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, but Widefield stormed back with a walkoff win, scoring two more in the bottom of the inning for a 4A CSML-opening victory.
Savannah Valdez led the Gladiators (4-3, 1-0) with two hits and two RBIs while Hannah Hall had six strikeouts in the circle.
TCA (2-7, 0-1) was led by Zoe Wadman who had three hits and an RBI.
Pueblo South 13, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Falcon scored a run in the first and fifth innings, but Pueblo South’s bats were too much for the Falcons to overcome.
Sam Hermosio and Addison Bohenna were credited with one RBI each for Falcon (6-5).
Mesa Ridge 14, Sierra 1
At Mesa Ridge: Kylee Bunnell led the Grizzlies knocking in three RBIs in a 4A CSML-opening win over Sierra.
Bunnell also spent some time in the circle, striking out three batters through two innings. Mesa Ridge sophomore Isabella Quintana threw three no-hit innings to start the game and struck out six.
Jenica Dees, Elena Reed and Aubree Krupp had two RBIs each for the Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0).
Sierra falls to 1-9 and 0-1 in league play.
Woodland Park 18, Harrison 1, 4 innings
At Harrison: Woodland Park had five players with multiple RBIs in a 4A CSML win over Harrison as the Woodland Park Panthers racked up 18 hits against the Harrison Panthers.
Gabby Cox tossed a four-inning three-hit gem in which she struck out five batters. She also had three hits.
Jada Boddy and Lena Knapp led Woodland Park (3-7, 1-0) with three RBIs each.
Harrison falls to 3-6 and 0-2 in league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Grandview 0
At Lewis-Palmer: After falling in its first home contest in almost six years, the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team got back on the winning side with a non-conference sweep of Grandview.
Trinity Jackson and Addie Feek led the Rangers with 10 kills each as Lewis-Palmer took down the Wolves 25-13, 25-16 and 25-16.
McKenna Sciacca led the team with two aces and Kes Krutsinger had two blocks for Lewis-Palmer (2-1).
James Irwin 3, Ellicott 0
At James Irwin: Tanea Warner had 10 kills, and Noelani Tulensa and Asofitu Lefano had eight kills each to lead James Irwin to a 3A Tri-Peaks sweep of the Thunderhawks.
Ellicott remains winless, while James Irwin has won five straight.
Colorado Springs School 3, Fowler 1
At Colorado Springs School: Fowler won set three 25-23 to force a fourth frame, but the Kodiaks rallied to earn a 25-19 win to close out the victory.
St. Mary’s 3, Vanguard 2
At Vanguard: St. Mary’s won the two frames after Vanguard took a 2-1 match lead to remain perfect in 3A Tri-Peaks.
Vanguard won the second and third sets 25-20 and 26-24, respectively, before the Pirates had two dominant wins in the final two sets, 25-17 and 15-6, respectively.
Woodland Park 3, Pueblo East 2
At Pueblo East: Pueblo East rallied to force a five-set match, but Woodland Park put it away with a 15-10 win in Set 5.
The Panthers started the match winning the first and second sets 27-25 and 25-23, respectively.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Trinidad 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: CSCS claimed a dominant win over the Miners, allowing Trinidad to score no more than 10 points in any set to win their 3A Tri-Peaks opener.
Jubilee Diamond led the Lions (4-1, 1-0) with nine kills, followed by Christa Vogt with eight and Abby Miller with seven. Miller also had six aces, Diamond and Avery Stein had five each.
Pueblo West 3, Canon City 0
At Pueblo West: Canon City fell to the Cyclones by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20. The Tigers are 2-1.
Pueblo South 3, Widefield 0
At Pueblo South: The Gladiators fell to Pueblo south 25-20, 25-19, 25-20. Widefield is 1-2.