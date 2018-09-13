FOOTBALL
Rampart 30, Bear Creek 24
At Jefferson County Stadium: Rampart’s Chris Yoo played hero for the Rams with the game-winning touchdown with just seven minutes to play in regulation.
Yoo broke through the line for a 1-yard touchdown, but after a missed extra point, the Rampart defense had to go to work.
And they did just that. Rampart’s Cale Cormaney intercepted a Bear Creek pass with five minutes to go, but after the Rams couldn’t score on the possession, the Bears ran down the clock making it all the way down to the Rampart 27-yard line before a slew of penalties eventually forced a turnover on downs with 30 seconds remaining.
Yoo also had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half (27 and 11 yards), and Foster Spendlove had a 25-yard TD pass to Kevin Witcher.
Grand Junction 28, Liberty 14
At Stocker Stadium: Liberty held a seven-point lead at halftime, but Grand Junction found the end zone three times in the second half to lock in the victory.
Malachi Salus had a 6-yard touchdown in the first, and quarterback Grant Scruggs threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Smith in the second quarter.
Salus finished with 106 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
The Lancers are 0-2.
Colorado Springs Christian 27, Platte Canyon 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain-Fort Carson 2, Harrison 0
Fountain Valley 3, Dolores Huerta Prep 1
At Dolores Huerta: Toby Brown had two goals and Emmitt Sherer had two helpers for the Danes in a 2A Region 1 win over the Scorpions.
Ky Dang also had a goal and an assist for the Danes (2-2, 1-0), and Jacob Thomassen had four saves in net.
Coronado 3, Pueblo South 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Coronado netted three goals in the second half of a nonconference game to take down Pueblo South. The Cougars are 3-3.
Thomas MacLaren 3, Evangelical Christian 1
At Thomas MacLaren School: Thomas MacLaren and ECA were scoreless heading into the second half of a 2A Region 1 game, but the Highlanders found the back of the net three times in the final 40 minutes for the win.
ECA is 3-3 and 1-2 in league play.
Vista Ridge 3, Pueblo West 1
At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge’s nonconference win over Pueblo West was the Wolves' third straight win. Vista Ridge is 4-3.
Manitou Springs 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Manitou Springs: Seamus Lowe had a goal and two assists to help lift Manitou Springs over CSS.
Isaiah Thomas and Jacob Cole also scored for the Mustangs (4-1). The Kodiaks are 0-2.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 12, Florence 2
At St. Mary’s: A six-run fifth inning helped St. Mary’s complete its fourth straight five-inning game and 12th consecutive win. The victory was also the Pirates’ first 3A District 2 win of the year.
Eight of 10 St. Mary’s batters registered a hit, with six bringing home runs. Cassidy Sorensen and Liz Vall led the Pirates (13-2, 1-0) with two RBIs each.
Peyton Richter had nine strikeouts, settling in to the No. 2 spot in the state with 135 total strikeouts.
Woodland Park 14, The Classical Academy 7
At Woodland Park: An 11-run fifth inning gave the Panthers the lead they needed to hold off TCA in a 4A CSML win.
Morgan Mireles led Woodland Park hitting 3 for 4 with four RBIs, while freshman Sierra Hilgner knocked in three runs.
Woodland Park remains undefeated in league play and is 6-9. The Classical Academy falls to 2-14 and 0-3 in the CSML.
Harrison 14, Mitchell 3
At Harrison: Three runs in the top of the first gave Mitchell an early lead, but it didn’t last long as Harrison eliminated the deficit and went on to score 11 more in a five-inning 4A CSML victory.
Elizah Moya and Jadan Gonzalez had three RBIs each for the Panthers (5-9, 3-2), and Gonzalez also had a stellar day in the circle, striking out 11 batters and allowing just two hits in her five-inning outing.
Mitchell falls to 3-10 and 1-3 in the CSML.
James Irwin 12, Dolores Huerta 5 (Game 1)
At El Pomar: James Irwin eliminated a five-run deficit to claim the first game of a 3A District 2 doubleheader against Dolores Huerta Prep.
Sierra Finn, Haley Young, Alexis Davenport and Layla Paet helped the Jaguars bringing in an RBI each in Game 1.
Cherokee Trail 16, Pine Creek 1
At Cherokee Trail: The Eagles allowed Cherokee Trail to put up a 10-run inning in the bottom of the second as the Cougars earned a nonconference win at home.
Pine Creek freshman Brynn Jackson had the only RBI, and Gerilyn had two hits for the Eagles (7-6).
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Four Lions had five or more kills in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott as CSCS’ well-balanced attack outscored the Thunderhawks 50-7 in the last two sets.
Jubilee Diamond had eight kills to lead the Lions, followed by Megan Engesser and Christa Vogt who had six each. Abby Miller had five kills.
Diamond also had six aces, followed by Kacy Tyson with five and Kayla Merckx with four.
CSCS (5-1, 2-0) had just two blocks. James Irwin remains winless.
Doherty 3, The Classical Academy 0
At Doherty: TCA kept each set close, but Doherty completed the sweep, winning 25-22 in each set.
The Spartans are 6-3 and TCA is 5-5.
Manitou Springs 3, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Manitou Springs earned its fifth straight win and remained undefeated in league play with a swift sweep of James Irwin, defeating the Jaguars 25-21, 25-14, 25-18, respectively.
The Mustangs are 8-1 and 3-0 in 3A Tri Peaks. James Irwin is 7-2 and 2-1 in league play.
Palmer Ridge 3, Rampart 0
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge defeated Rampart in three sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-19, respectively.
The win was the Bears’ third straight, lifting them to 7-2. Rampart is 4-2.
Palmer 3, Vanguard 0
At Vanguard: Palmer defeated Vanguard 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.
Pueblo West 3, Vista Ridge 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 6, Colorado Springs Christian 1
At CSCS: Vanguard won the top two singles matches and swept the doubles in a nonconference win over CSCS.
At No. 1 singles Alex Bruce defeated Joel Mariner 6-2, 6-3, and No. 2 singles player Seth Fuqua defeated CSCS’ Jason Liu 6-1, 6-1.
Vanguard No. 3 doubles team of Andre Mastalir and Jamie Zinn defeated CSCS’ Tony He and H.S. Chen in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Eli Sub defeated Vanguard’s James Le 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles for the Lions' lone win of the day.
Coronado 4, Pine Creek 3
At Coronado: Three three-set wins and a dominant performance at No. 2 doubles lifted Coronado over Pine Creek.
Coronado’s Reilly Fredell defeated Luke Miller at No. 1 singles 4-6, 7-6 (8-7), 6-1, while the No. 2 doubles team of William White and Sebastian Barber, and No. 4 doubles duo of Nicholas Pharris and Ian Lewis defeated their Pine Creek opponents in three sets.
Pine Creek’s Kyle Ma and Porter Moody won their Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches, respectively.