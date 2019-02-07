GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
4A State Championships
Preliminaries
At Thornton: Rampart and Cheyenne Mountain recorded solid first days at state swimming and diving, building momentum for a successful day of finals on Friday.
Both teams saw success in the 200-yard medley relay, as the Rampart team of Claire Timson, Edenna Chen, Laelle Brovold and Lindsey Immel finished first with a time of 1 minute, 43.41 seconds. The Cheyenne Mountain team of Harper Lehman, Emma Krasovec, Kambry Lightfoot and Sophia Bricker wasn’t far behind, coming in third at 1:48.48.
The individual events were also littered with swimmers from the two schools. Lehman (2:06.43) won the 200 individual medley, Immel (52.16) and Chen (52.69) finished one-two in the 100 freestyle, and Chen (1:02.44) and Bricker (1:04.84) took the top two spots in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Frances Hayward, Jessica Berry, Claire Fisher and Bricker (1:41.47) took second place for Cheyenne Mountain.
Coronado’s Mia Shaeffer led the way for regional teams in the 100 butterfly, finishing second with a time of 57.32.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 51, Doherty 43
At Wasson: The Spartans (9-11, 6-4 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) couldn’t bounce back after a two-point first quarter, falling to Liberty (10-10, 5-4).
Though Doherty returned to striking distance by the end of the third quarter, a 22-point final frame from Liberty decided the matter.
Junior Trey Carter led the way for the Spartans with 16 points and four rebounds, while sophomore Brody Gish added 14 points and seven rebounds. Junior Lucas Moerman was a force on the boards, tallying 10 rebounds.
Liberty had three double-digit scorers: Senior Sean Bohuslavsky (18 points), senior Dailin Smith (13 points) and junior Agustin Rivas (10 points).
Colorado Springs School 39, Kiowa 36
At Kiowa: Down by one entering the fourth quarter, the Kodiaks (11-6, 2-2 2A Black Forest) staged a mini-comeback to take down Kiowa (6-9, 3-0 1A Black Forest).
The win for CSS snapped a five-game Kiowa winning streak.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 57, Liberty 48
At Wasson: In a battle of top-three teams in the conference standings, Doherty (13-7, 9-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) took down Liberty (12-8, 6-3).
The Spartans came out strong to begin the game, garnering a 25-13 halftime lead that would not be surrendered.
Senior Brionna McBride (17 points, four rebounds and six steals) and sophomore Makenzie Noll (13 points, five rebounds and three assists) led the charge for Doherty.
Pikes Peak Christian 28, Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind 17
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles (5-9, 3-3 1A District 7) outscored CSDB (0-15, 0-8) 16-8 in the second and third quarters combined on the way to the win.
The victory halted a seven-game losing streak for Pikes Peak Christian.
Seniors Diana Enriquez (10 points) and Rose Longbine (seven points) handled the scoring for CSDB.
ICE HOCKEY
Pueblo County 7, Air Academy 2
At Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena: Air Academy (3-15, 2-7 Summit) only trailed 3-2 at the end of the first period, but couldn’t manage any more offense and fell to the Hornets (8-7-1, 5-3).
Senior Gavin Gray and junior William MacGuire recorded the goals for the Kadets.
Pueblo County unleashed 52 shots.