CROSS COUNTRY
CSML Championship
Pine Creek claimed the title in both the girls' and boys' 5A divisions, while The Classical Academy claimed the top spot in both the girls' and boys' 4A divisions.
Widefield’s Ryan Outler finished with the top time for both the 5A and 4A divisions after finishing the 5000-meter race in 16 minutes, 20.40 seconds. Rampart’s Ben Conlin placed first in 5A with a time of 16:30.30. Pine Creek’s James Hibbard and William Hibbard rounded out the top five in 5A. TCA’s Mason Norman finished second in the 4A race at 16:26.20.
Madeline Morland won the 5A girls’ title in 19:38.20, while Kaylee Thompson helped TCA to a first place finish after winning the 4A title in 19:27.50.
VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Rampart 2
At Pine Creek: Fans of the Eagles and Rams got their money’s worth on Thursday night after a five-set thriller between the rivals.
The Eagles came out on top and avenged last season’s loss to the Rams in the process in a 5A CSML battle Thursday night.
The Eagles won the first two sets in a tight battle, but the Rams stormed back with wins in the third and fourth sets and forced a final fifth set. Pine Creek earned a thrilling victory, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11, in a match that could have gone either way.
Gabby Wilson led the Eagles with 14 kills, Sydney Collins finished with 10 and Amelia Aigner had nine. Faith Horton led Pine Creek with 26 digs.
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Charlie Tidwell led with 11 kills and Abby Miller added eight as the Lions (17-3, 11-0) remained undefeated in the 3A Tri-Peak league with a dominant win over the Gryphons (0-13, 0-9). The Lions didn’t even let the Gryphons reach double digit points in a single game as CSCS won 25-3, 25-6, 25-3. The Lions lead the league as the only undefeated team in the 3A Tri-Peaks. Manitou sits in second place at 9-1.
Palmer Ridge 3, Falcon 0
At Falcon: The Bears (12-5, 4-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) won their fourth consecutive match and notched another league win after defeating the Falcons (11-10, 1-4).
Widefield 3, Sierra 0
At Widefield: Mallory Hutchison led Widefield with 16 kills as the Gladiators (5-10, 2-3 4A CSML) stopped a three game skid and kept Sierra (3-12, 0-4) winless in league play.
The Classical Academy 3, Woodland Park 2
At Woodland Park: Sarah Garner had 20 kills and Delaney Battin had 11 for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough as Woodland Park (12-4, 4-2) fell to 4A CSML rival TCA (12-6, 5-0). The win kept the Titans perfect in league play and was their fifth consecutive win.
Florence 3, James Irwin 2
At James Irwin: The Huskies (8-7, 3-7 3A Tri-Peaks) and Jaguars (10-6, 5-5) traded wins through four sets, but it was the Huskies who got the final say in a 15-7 win in the fifth.
St. Mary’s 3, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: The Pirates (10-7, 6-4 3A Tri-Peaks) stopped a three-game losing streak with a straight-set win over the Thunderhawks (2-19, 1-11).
Canon City 3, Harrison 0
At Harrison: The Tigers (10-6, 5-1) kept the Panthers (7-8, 0-4) winless in the 4A CSML after Canon City won in straight sets.
Colorado Springs School 3, Vanguard 0
At CSS: The Coursers (3-13, 2-8 3A Tri-Peaks) kept it close in the first set, forcing an extra game and fell 24-26 in the first. It was all Kodiaks (11-5, 4-1) from there, though, as CSS ran away with a 25-6 victory in the second and a 25-9 win the third. Elise Layton led the Kodiaks with nine kills.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 2, Doherty 1
At Gary Berry South: The Rams improved to 10-2-1 and 3-2 in the 5A/4A CSML after defeating rival Doherty (5-8, 2-2) Thursday night. Tyler Lockhart scored Doherty’s only goal.
Liberty 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At FFC: The Lancers blanked the Trojans for their second consecutive win. Liberty improved to 9-4 and 4-0 in the 5A/4A CSML. The Trojans fell to 6-7-1 and 1-4 in league.
Pine Creek 5, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Jackson Isaacs and Christian Seaquist each scored twice and Nick Appleton added a goal of his own as the Eagles (6-6-1,4-0) blanked the Cougars (4-9, 1-3) to remain undefeated in league play. Mitch Frost assisted on three goals, while Caleb Dodge and Ashaun Frazier each assisted on one. Eli Young had two saves in the net for Pine Creek.
The Classical Academy 10, Sierra 0
At TCA: The Titans (10-3, 6-0 4A CSML) scored a season-high 10 goals, all of which came in the first half to take down Sierra (0-13, 0-7) early as TCA won its seventh consecutive game and remained undefeated in league play.
Both Declan Barry and Aaron Peck had had tricks and Peck also assisted on two other goals. Jonathan Clemmons score twice, and Matt Harrold and Nathan Johns each found the back of the net once.
Manitou Springs 9, Vanguard 1
At Manitou: The Mustangs led 3-0 at the half to secure this one early, but the Mustangs weren’t finished with the onslaught and added six more in the second.
Isaiah Thomas, Riley Jungbauer and Ryan Bergsten all scored twice for Manitou (7-5, 3-3 3A Tri-Peaks). Gabe Skur scored the lone goal for Vanguard (1-11, 1-6).
Fountain Valley 5, Thomas MacLaren School 1
At MacLaren: Aly Kassam nailed the hat trick and assisted on one other goal to help the Danes remain undefeated in 2A Region 1 play. The Danes (10-4, 9-0) scored three times in the first half and added two in the second for good measure. Riki Fujimoto helped Fountain Valley with two goals and Philip Higgins had one.
Evangelical Christian 3, Colorado Springs School 2
At CSS: Braydan Hekkers, Kevin Park and Michael Mann all scored for the Eagles to stop a two game skid for ECA (5-7-1, 3-6-1 2A Region 1). Josiah Murphy had 12 saves for ECA. The Kodiaks fell to 4-7-1 and 3-4-1 in league play.
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At James Irwin: The Lions fell behind 2-0 at the half and it proved to be too much to overcome as CSCS fell to 6-5-2 and 2-3-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league. The Jaguars improved to 8-2-3 and 3-1-2 in league.
Salida 3, St. Mary’s 2
At Salida: Salida (7-4-2, 4-2-1 3A Tri-Peaks) held a 1-0 lead over St. Mary’s (6-5-2, 3-2-1) at the half, and that one goal proved the be the difference after both teams scored twice in the second.
FOOTBALL
Pueblo West 49, Coronado 14
At Coronado: The Cyclones led 35-0 at the half and the Cougars couldn’t find an answer as Coronado fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the 4A Pikes Peak league. The Cyclones improved to 5-2 and 2-0 in league.