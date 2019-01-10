BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rampart Tournament
Pine Creek 77, Pueblo West 70
At Rampart: Pine Creek had two scorers put up 20 or more in a Rampart tournament-opening win over Pueblo West.
Peyton Westfall led the Eagles with 22 points, followed by Grant Wilkinson with 20.
Kenny Pham had 12 points and Max Lofy notched 11 for Pine Creek (9-1), which earned its second straight win after falling for the first time this season last week.
Rampart 74, Valor Christian 68
At Rampart: The Rams snapped a four game skid to open their tournament on a high note with a win over Valor Christian.
The host team put three players in double figures, led by Jaiden Sanders with 17 points. Detrey Lyndy and KJ Stewart scored 14 each. Stewart completed a double-double with 11 rebounds. Brandon Sanger, Cale Cormaney and Marshal Ehrlin nearly made it into double figures for the Rams (2-9) scoring nine each.
Mesa Ridge 63, Woodland Park 53
At Woodland Park: A 25-point second quarter gave Mesa Ridge the boost it needed to claim a 4A CMSL victory over Woodland Park.
Mesa Ridge is 4-8 and 3-2 in league play. The Panthers fall to 2-10 and 1-4.
Doherty 78, Coronado 66
At Coronado: Ladarius Mays scored 24 for Coronado but it wasn’t enough to get past Doherty, which used a second-quarter push to get in front of the Cougars and never looked back.
The Spartans (5-7, 2-1) outscored Coronado 22-7 in the second quarter, which proved to be enough to fend off a Cougar comeback in the fourth as they outscored Doherty 28-22.
Brycen Scherr scored 15 for Coronado (3-9, 0-2).
Palmer 61, Liberty 41
At Liberty: A 22-point third quarter gave Palmer the boost it needed to take down Liberty in a 5A/4A CSML game.
Dailin Smith was the lone Lancer to score in double figures with 11 points.
Palmer is 7-6 and 2-2 in league play, while Liberty falls to 6-6 and 1-1, respectively.
The Classical Academy 70, Mitchell 60
At The Classical Academy: A pair of 20-point scorers helped TCA to a 4A CSML victory over Mitchell.
Kade Walker led the Titans (7-4, 3-1) with 26 points, followed by Micah Lamberth with 23.
SaVaughn Washington led Mitchell (3-8, 0-4) with 13 points followed by Tarves Washington with 12.
Harrison 57, Widefield 53
At Widefield: The streaking Panthers earned its fifth straight win in a four-point 4A CSML victory over Widefield.
Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez led Harrison with 12 points, followed by Donta Dawson with 11 and Kahli Dotison scored 10.
Widefield was led by three double-figure scorers of its own with 16 points from Donte Scott and 10 each from Daron Spratley and Randall Days.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rampart Tournament
Valor Christian 70, Rampart 22
At Rampart: Valor started fast in a tournament-opening win over Rampart, racking up a 25-3 lead in the first quarter alone.
The Eagles’ work in the first would prove to be all they needed as they held the Rams (1-11) to just 19 points the rest of the way.
Doherty 53, Coronado 26
At Coronado: Doherty held Coronado to single-digit scoring in three quarters all the while racking up a comfortable lead in a 5A/4A CSML victory to remain undefeated in league play.
Doherty had three scorers in double figures led by freshman Payton Sterk with 13. Sophomore Mackenzie Noll scored 12 and junior Aujanna Latimer had 10.
The loss was Coronado’s first in the CSML. The Cougars and Doherty are both 6-6 overall.
Liberty 30, Palmer 28
At Liberty: Liberty thwarted off a Palmer comeback in the fourth quarter to clinch a close 5A/4A CSML win. The Terrors outscored Liberty 12-9 in the final frame, but couldn’t complete the comeback as the team still searches for its first league win of the season.
Liberty is 8-5 and 2-0 in league play; Palmer falls to 4-10.
The Classical Academy 55, Mitchell 16
At Mitchell: TCA shut out Mitchell in the first quarter and held the Marauders to two points each in the third and fourth quarters, putting up an all-around dominant 4A CSML performance.
Autumn Boyles led the Titans (8-3, 3-1) with 20 points, followed by Addie Katayama with 10 and Kaelen Boyles with nine.
Sierra Mills led Mitchell (4-6, 9-3) with nine points.
Mesa Ridge 74, Woodland Park 30
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge notched its fifth straight win in a decisive 4A CSML victory over Woodland Park.
The Grizzlies were led by junior Serin Dunne who scored 21. Sophomore Marissa Spencer followed with 14 points and Angelina Jackson scored 13. Kylie Lenberg had nine points and led Mesa Ridge (8-3, 5-0) in rebounds (7), steals (4) and blocks (4).
The loss breaks a three-game streak for the Panthers, who fall to 4-8 and 3-2 in league play.
Canon City 55, Elizabeth 30
Widefield 56, Harrison 45