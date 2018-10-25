PREP SOCCER RAMPART PALMER
FOOTBALL

Harrison 46, Sand Creek 0

At Sand Creek: Aumiere Shedrick had two rushing touchdowns and Orlando Westbrook passed for two TDs and rushed for another as the Panthers scored early and often in Class 3A Southern League action to remain unbeaten this season.
 
The Panthers will face Mitchell (2-6, 2-1) in the season finale next week.
 
On Thursday, Harrison (9-0, 4-0) went up 14-0 in the first quarter and held a 34-0 halftime lead. Westbrook threw both of his TDs to Seth Fuller, including a 53-yarder to keep Harrison ahead 40-0 midway through the third.
 
Sand Creek dropped to 0-9 and 0-4 this season.
 
Coronado 35, Liberty 10
 
Garry Berry Stadium: The Cougars were behind 10-7 at halftime before rallying with fourth straight touchdowns and shutting out the Lancers (0-9) the rest of the way.
 
Coronado (3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak.

BOYS' SOCCER

Class 5A

No. 15 Pine Creek 2, No. 18 Grand Junction 0

At D-20 Stadium: Leading scorer Christian Seaquist assisted Evan McAllister on a goal from about 30 yards before the Eagles benefited on an own goal by Grand Junction (8-5-2) to come away a state playoff opening win.

Eli Young finished with four saves for Pine Creek (9-6-1).

No. 23 Rocky Mountain 3, No. 10 Rampart 2, OT

At D-20 Stadium: The Rams were in control before allowing two goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation and then the overtime game-winner in a state tournament opener.

Liam Milton scored a goal before halftime, thanks to an assist by David Peters. Then, Dillon O'Neal assisted on Oboyo Kuot's score to give the Rams (12-3-1) a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Rocky Mountain (7-8-1) entered the contest with a 1-5 skid.

No. 13 Broomfield 2, No. 20 Liberty 0

At Broomfield: The Lancers (11-5) were shut out for only the third time this season, falling to Broomfield (10-6) in a state tournament opener.

Class 3A

No. 16 CSCS 5, No. 17 Coal Ridge 0

At UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium: Kensley Smith led with two goals and an assist, and the Lions exploded for four second-half goals in a state playoff opener to set up a rematch with No. 1 Atlas Prep on Tuesday.

Ethan Campagna, Sean Capps and Noah Banderas each added a goal for Colorado Springs Christian School (9-5-2), which prevented Atlas Prep (15-0-1) from a perfect mark this season by forcing a 1-1 tie with the Gryphons on Oct. 1.

No. 11 James Irwin 2, No. 22 DSST: Byers 0

At James Irwin: The Jaguars knocked in both of their goals in the second half to move on to the second round of the state tournament.

James Irwin (10-3-3) will face No. 6 Delta (12-3-1) on Tuesday.

No. 3 Colorado Academy 3, No. 30 Manitou Springs 2, OT

At Colorado Academy: The Mustangs nearly pulled off an upset on last year's state runner-up, scoring a goal in each half before falling to Colorado Academy (13-2) in overtime.

Riley Jungbauer and Ryan Bergsten each scored for Manitou Springs (8-8) as Asher Schoepflin and Cullen Cote assisted. Goalkeeper Spencer McCumber finished with 10 saves.

Charlie Parham led Colorado Academy with two goals, and Andrew Jefferies added a score.

VOLLEYBALL

Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 1

At Mesa Ridge: Sarah Gardner had 14 kills and seven blocks to lead the Panthers in a 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-8 win in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.

Kourtney Cox and Trinity Mcabee each chipped in seven kills for Woodland Park (16-3, 7-1), which has won four straight.

Mesa Ridge (8-11, 5-3) has dropped three of its last four matches.

TCA 3, Harrison 0

At Harrison: The Titans swept Harrison, 25-18, 25-14, 25-7, to stay perfect in 4A CSML play.

The Classical Academy (15-6, 8-0) is on a nine-match winning streak.

Harrison (10-9, 3-5) has lost two straight.

