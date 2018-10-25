FOOTBALL
Harrison 46, Sand Creek 0
BOYS' SOCCER
Class 5A
No. 15 Pine Creek 2, No. 18 Grand Junction 0
At D-20 Stadium: Leading scorer Christian Seaquist assisted Evan McAllister on a goal from about 30 yards before the Eagles benefited on an own goal by Grand Junction (8-5-2) to come away a state playoff opening win.
Eli Young finished with four saves for Pine Creek (9-6-1).
No. 23 Rocky Mountain 3, No. 10 Rampart 2, OT
At D-20 Stadium: The Rams were in control before allowing two goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation and then the overtime game-winner in a state tournament opener.
Liam Milton scored a goal before halftime, thanks to an assist by David Peters. Then, Dillon O'Neal assisted on Oboyo Kuot's score to give the Rams (12-3-1) a 2-0 lead in the second half.
Rocky Mountain (7-8-1) entered the contest with a 1-5 skid.
No. 13 Broomfield 2, No. 20 Liberty 0
At Broomfield: The Lancers (11-5) were shut out for only the third time this season, falling to Broomfield (10-6) in a state tournament opener.
Class 3A
No. 16 CSCS 5, No. 17 Coal Ridge 0
At UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium: Kensley Smith led with two goals and an assist, and the Lions exploded for four second-half goals in a state playoff opener to set up a rematch with No. 1 Atlas Prep on Tuesday.
Ethan Campagna, Sean Capps and Noah Banderas each added a goal for Colorado Springs Christian School (9-5-2), which prevented Atlas Prep (15-0-1) from a perfect mark this season by forcing a 1-1 tie with the Gryphons on Oct. 1.
No. 11 James Irwin 2, No. 22 DSST: Byers 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars knocked in both of their goals in the second half to move on to the second round of the state tournament.
James Irwin (10-3-3) will face No. 6 Delta (12-3-1) on Tuesday.
No. 3 Colorado Academy 3, No. 30 Manitou Springs 2, OT
At Colorado Academy: The Mustangs nearly pulled off an upset on last year's state runner-up, scoring a goal in each half before falling to Colorado Academy (13-2) in overtime.
Riley Jungbauer and Ryan Bergsten each scored for Manitou Springs (8-8) as Asher Schoepflin and Cullen Cote assisted. Goalkeeper Spencer McCumber finished with 10 saves.
Charlie Parham led Colorado Academy with two goals, and Andrew Jefferies added a score.
VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 1
At Mesa Ridge: Sarah Gardner had 14 kills and seven blocks to lead the Panthers in a 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-8 win in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.
Kourtney Cox and Trinity Mcabee each chipped in seven kills for Woodland Park (16-3, 7-1), which has won four straight.
Mesa Ridge (8-11, 5-3) has dropped three of its last four matches.
TCA 3, Harrison 0
At Harrison: The Titans swept Harrison, 25-18, 25-14, 25-7, to stay perfect in 4A CSML play.
The Classical Academy (15-6, 8-0) is on a nine-match winning streak.
Harrison (10-9, 3-5) has lost two straight.