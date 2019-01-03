BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 67, Palmer 57
At Palmer: A 21-point first quarter gave Palmer a strong lead through the first half over undefeated Pine Creek. But the Eagles found their footing in the final two quarters, outscoring the Terrors 45-27 on the way to a 5A/4A CSML opening win, and a 7-0 start to the season.
Grant Wilkinson led the Eagles with 26 points, and completed a double double with 15 rebounds. Wilkinson was also 4 for 4 from the 3-point line. Max Lofy was second on the team in scoring with 13.
Palmer has lost four of the last five and is 5-5.
The Classical Academy 70, Canon City 56
At Canon City: TCA started fast outscoring Canon City 25-6 in the first quarter, and didn’t let up from there in a 4A CSML win.
The Titans shot 95 percent from the free-throw line, and were led by Kade Walker with 26 points. Walker hit 10 free throws. He was followed by Micah Lamberth with 19 points who shot 11 for 12 at the line.
Canon City outscored TCA (5-3, 1-0) in the second and third quarters but it wasn’t enough to make up the gap. The Tigers are 4-5 and 0-2 in league play.
Widefield 67, Woodland Park 45
At Widefield: Daron Spratley had his most complete game of the season with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Gladiators to a 4A CSML win over Woodland Park.
Spratley’s efforts were followed by Randall Days with 12 points and a team-leading 10 assists.
The Panthers were led by Skye Ciccarelli with 14 points. Ciccarelli also had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Markus Eiselein followed with 12 points for Woodland Park (1-8, 0-2).
Widefield is 5-3 and undefeated in league play.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 49, Palmer 47
At Palmer: Sanee’ Cates scored 26 points for the Terrors and surpassed 1,000 for her career, but it wasn’t enough in a 5A/4A CSML opening loss to Pine Creek. Palmer (4-7, 0-1) outscored the Eagles 16-9 in the fourth quarter after trailing by nine, nearly completing a comeback.
Cates’ 26 points made up 55 percent of Palmer’s total scoring. The next leading scorer was Kayle Schumacher with eight.
The victory breaks a five-game skid for the Eagles who are 2-5 and 1-0 in the league.
Harrison 58, Elizabeth 34
At Elizabeth: Harrison held the Cardinals to single digits in each quarter on the way to a dominant 4A CSML win. The Panthers are 3-6 and 1-1 in the CSML. Elizabeth falls to 2-5 and is winless in the league.
The Classical Academy 44, Canon City 38
Regis Jesuit 63, Doherty 38