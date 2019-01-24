GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 58, Widefield 41
At Widefield: Pikes Peak region No. 4 Mesa Ridge continued its hot streak as the Grizzlies notched their eighth consecutive win to move to 11-3 and 8-0 in 4A CSML play.
The Grizzlies joined the Pikes Peak rankings this week with an impressive run and the team continues to prove why it deserves to be there.
Serin Dunne led the Grizzlies with 20 points and fellow junior Jada Thompson added 10.
The Gladiators fell to 5-10 and 3-5 in league.
Fountain-Fort Carson 50, Liberty 37
At Liberty: The Trojans (12-4, 4-1 5A/4A CSML) scored 30 points in the first quarter to nearly match Liberty’s entire game total in one quarter. The 30-point quarter proved vital for F-FC as neither team scored in the second and the Trojans outscored the Lancers (9-7, 3-2) by just one point in the second half, 20-19.
Rampart 49, Palmer 42
At Rampart: The Rams (2-14, 1-4 5A/4A CSML) stopped a nine-game losing streak after taking down Palmer (4-13, 0-6).
Fountain Valley 32, Pikes Peak Christian 12
At Fountain Valley: The Danes (4-7) held the Eagles scoreless in the first half and the Eagles (4-3) could not overcome the 20-0 deficit in the second as Fountain Valley notched its second consecutive win.
Amaya Thomas led the Danes with 14 points followed by Katie Prantl, who finished with 13.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Liberty 46
At Liberty: The Pikes Peak region No. 4 Trojans (11-5, 6-0 5A/4A CSML) took down the Lancers (7-8, 2-3) as FFC got back in the win column after a loss to Mountain Vista on Monday.
Palmer 78, Rampart 64
At Palmer: The Terrors (9-6, 4-2 5A/4A CSML) outscored the Rams 40-21 in the first half, which proved to be the pivotal half for Palmer as Rampart (2-13, 0-5) fought hard in the second to outscore Palmer 43-38.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 127, Coronado 57
At Rampart: The Rams touched first in 10 of the 12 events to move to 7-0. Laelle Brovold touched five seconds before teammate Molly Smith to win the 200 freestyle and was eight seconds quicker than teammate Colleen Hanley to win the 100 butterfly. Smith took the title in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:53.96.
Coronado’s Naomi Shaw captured one of Coronado’s wins after touching first in the 100 breaststroke. The Cougars’ 400 freestyle relay team earned the team’s second title in the dual. Coronado fell to 4-3.
Mesa Ridge/Widefield 91, Fountain-Fort Carson 79
At Widefield: Mesa Ridge/Widefield edged F-FC, winning six events in the dual to the Trojans’ five. Vanessa Nuhn earned two of those wins for the Gladiators (5-1, 2-0 4A CSML) after touching first in the 100 and 200 freestyle races. The Trojans (0-8, 0-6) notched wins in all three relays. Courtney Rael was a part of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay wins and also captured an individual win for F-FC in the 50 freestyle.
NOTES
Prechtel named McDonald’s All-American
On Thursday, Discovery Canyon’s Ashten Prechtel became the seventh girl in Colorado to be named a McDonald’s All-American. The prestigious award is given annually to recognize the top 48 — 24 girls and 24 boys — high school basketball players in the country.
Prechtel joins fellow Pikes Peak region player and former Mesa Ridge star Kylee Shook, who was selected in 2016, and who plays at Louisville. The last girl selected in Colorado was Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere in 2017. Others selected are Abby Waner of ThunderRidge (2005), Cissy Pierce of Heritage (2004), Elizabeth Sherwood of Highlands Ranch (2003) and Ann Strother of Highlands Ranch (2002).
The most recent Colorado boy to be named an All-American was George Washington alum and former NBA star Chauncey Billups in 1995.
Prechtel, the 6-foot-5 Stanford commit, is averaging 21.9 points and 16.7 rebounds this season to go along with 5.4 blocks. She has helped lead the Thunder to a 9-7 record with seven regular-season games remaining.
Prechtel will be joined by two other Stanford recruits, Haley Jones and Regis' Fran Belibi.
The 2019 McDonald’s All-American game will be played March 27 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Sand Creek hires new football coach
On Thursday Sand Creek’s athletics department tweeted that the school had hired football coach James Everett, the team’s third different coach in as many years.
Last season the Scorpions were coached by Ricky Lobato and Sand Creek finished 0-10.
Everett will be tasked with trying to turn around a program that has won just two games in the last four years. Everett heads to Sand Creek after coaching George Washington in Denver for the past five seasons. There he led the Patriots to a 21-29 record from 2014-2018.