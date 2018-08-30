FOOTBALL
Vista Peak 20, Mesa Ridge 18
At Aurora Public Stadium: The Grizzles were down 14-3 at the half and did their best to claw their way back in the second half after outscoring the Bison 15-6, but it wasn’t enough as the Grizzles (0-1) suffered a season-opening loss. The game was also the season-opener for the Bison (1-0).
Heritage 36, Air Academy 16
At Air Academy: The Kadets (0-1) were unable to contain the Eagles (1-0) in the season-opener for both teams.
Salida 56, Manitou Springs 7
at Manitou Springs: The Mustangs (0-1) suffered a similar fate against Salida as they did a season ago when Manitou fell to the Spartans 60-6.
The Spartans (2-0) took control early with a 42-0 lead by the half. Manitou’s lone score came in the fourth quarter.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 2, Palmer Ridge 0
At Stutler Bowl Stadium: Palmer Ridge, the defending state champs, suffered its first loss in nearly a year after Cherry Creek (3-0) got the best of the Bears (3-1) on Thursday. Palmer Ridge’s last loss was a season ago in September when the Bears fell 1-0 to Kent Denver in their only loss last season.
Kent Denver 5, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: CHSAA No. 4 Kent Denver (2-0-1) kept Cheyenne Mountain (0-3-1) after the Sun Devils defeated the Indians on their home field.
BOYS’ GOLF
Mitchell Marauder Tournament
At Cherokee Ridge Golf Course: The Classical Academy junior Liam O’Halloran shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the Marauder Tournament. O’Halloran, who qualified for the state tournament each of the past two seasons, won Thursday’s tournament by five strokes. Teammate Ben Deveolve placed second at 4-over 76 to help the Titans capture the team title at 15 over par.
Woodland Park placed second at 38-over, Rampart was third at 47-over and Liberty and Cheyenne Mountain rounded out the top-5. The Marauders finished last out of 15 teams.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Widefield 3, Sand Creek 2
At Widefield: Jayden Austin scored twice for the Scorpions (2-2) and Kevin Martinez Resendiz assisted on both goals, but their efforts weren’t enough to stop the Gladiators (1-0-1) from notching their first win.
Woodland Park 2, Pueblo East 1
At Woodland Park: The Panthers (1-1) scored in both halves to top the Eagles (1-3) for Woodland Park’s first win.
Discovery Canyon 5, Harrison 1
At Harrison: Both the Thunder and the Panthers scored a goal in the first half to go into halftime tied, but the Thunder came out and dominated the second half with four goals to improve to 2-0.
The Panthers fell to 0-3.
Pueblo West 4, Canon City 3
At Canon City: The Tigers (0-3) took a 2-1 lead into halftime and added another goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Cyclones (4-0-1) who scored three goals in the second half.
Kyle Smith scored two goals for Canon City and Benjamin Lyons found the back of the net once. Ranger Bolton had two assists. Goalkeeper John Crawford had nine saves in the loss.
St. Mary’s 6, Pueblo South 0
At Pueblo South: Connor Timmins and Wyatt Barton each scored two goals and Joe Clavenna and Owen Nelson each notched one of their own to give the Pirates (1-2-1) the victory over the Colts (0-5). Barton also assisted on two goals and Clavenna came up with an assist on another.
SOFTBALL
Pueblo East 9, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Senior Taylor Striebel pitched all seven innings for the Falcons (5-4) and gave up eight hits with four earned runs and struck out eight in the process. Sam Hermosio had the lone RBI for the Falcons. The Eagles improved to 6-0.
Woodland Park 17, Sand Creek 7, 6 innings
At Woodland Park: The Panthers scored early and often as they took a 10-5 lead over the Scorpions (3-4) in the second inning of the nonconference matchup. Woodland Park (2-6) made it 15-7 after three and added two more scores to end the game after six.
Morgan Mireles led the Panthers with three RBIs and Lena Knapp had two. Angelina Woods, Sierra Hilgner, Gabby Cox and Dani Thrailkill all had an RBI.
Pueblo Centennial 18, Mitchell 0, 5 innings
At Mitchell: The Marauders (2-4) suffered a tough loss on their home field after the Bulldogs (8-2) scored 10 runs in the fifth to end the game after five innings.
St. Mary’s 15, James Irwin 3, 5 innings
At James Irwin: James Irwin (1-6) took an early one-run lead in the first inning, but the Pirates (7-2) scored eight times in the third to put the game out of reach early. The Pirates scored another six in the fifth inning to close this one out after five.
Seven different players had an RBI for St. Mary’s, including pitcher Peyton Richter who also struck out seven batters in five innings of work to earn the victory for the Pirates.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pine Creek 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At Pine Creek: Fountain-Fort Carson senior Evan Bertrand was the lone Trojan to win a match against the Eagles, defeating freshman Eric Foster in straight sets in the No. 1 singles match. Pine Creek’s No. 3 singles player Porter Moody didn’t drop a single game in his win against Nicholas Dowell. The Eagles improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the 5A CSML, while the Trojans fell to 1-3 and 0-1 in league play.
Coronado 6, Liberty 1
At Coronado: Liberty’s No. 2 doubles team of Cameron Levine and Trevor Stolk was the lone Lancers (2-2) team to earn a victory against the Cougars (2-1). Levine and Stolk dropped the first set but bounced back with wins in the second and third to defeat William White and Sebastian Barber.
Coronado’s Reilly Fredell defeated Kyle Morse in No. 1 singles, and Tucker Travins defeated Liberty’s Shilo Vega in No. 2 singles. It took Jackson Shaeffer three sets but he also got it done against Liberty’s Sean Bohuslavsky in No. 3 singles.
Colorado Academy 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers (0-5) continue the quest for their first win after falling to Colorado Academy (2-0) on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Classical Academy 3, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Both teams gave it all they could but the Titans (2-1) came out on top in a hard fought match against the Falcons (1-4) on Thursday night. TCA won the first set but dropped the second and third before fighting their way back in the fourth and narrowly pulling away with the victory, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 24-22.
Sophomore Hope Storm led the Titans with 12 kills and junior Graysen Kraft added 11. Storm also came up big with 11 blocks, while senior Lexi Wlicox finished with 37 digs.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Sierra 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans improved to 2-3, while the Stallions fell to 1-3.
James Irwin 3, Mitchell 0
At James Irwin: Asofitu Lefano, Tanea Warner and Noelani Tulensa all had seven kills to lead the Jaguars (4-1) to a straight set victory over the Marauders (1-1).
Woodland Park 3, Buena Vista 0
At Woodland Park: Junior Sarah Garner led the way for the Panthers (2-0) with eight kills as Woodland Park won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13, against the Demons (1-3). Teagan Couch had 17 digs to lead the Panthers, while Kourtney Cox had 11 and Delaney Battin finished with 10 in the nonconference matchup.
Liberty 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (1-1) won the first set but the Lancers (3-0) fought back with three consecutive victories to win the match and remain undefeated.
Jackie Martensen led the Indians with nine kills.
Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo West 0
At Pueblo West: Discovery Canyon (1-1) earned their first win of the young season after defeating the Cyclones (0-1) in straight sets.