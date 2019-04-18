BASEBALL
Canon City 16, Widefield 0
At Canon City: Lincoln Andrews hit 3 for 3 with a home run and had four RBIs to lead Canon City in a dominant 4A CSML win.
Ben Marushack, Seth Newton and Cole Simms had two RBIs each for the Tigers (11-5, 4-1), while Simms, a sophomore, also dazzled on the mound. He threw four one-hit innings and struck out six with just 51 pitches.
Widefield falls to 3-15 and 3-2 in league play.
Rampart 6, Liberty 4
At Liberty: A three-run fifth inning sparked a Rampart comeback as the Rams claimed a 5A/4A CSML victory over Liberty.
Hunter Felts hit a two-RBI single, while Kevin Witcher and Brandon White also batted in a run for Rampart (8-4, 2-1).
Liberty falls to 5-6 and 1-1 in the CSML.
Pine Creek 8, Coronado 1
At Pine Creek: Parker Gregory and Drake Logan smacked in two runs each to help Pine Creek remain undefeated in 5A/4A CSML play.
Evan Faucher and Kit Wigington had an RBI each. Faucher also led the team on the bases, stealing four bags as Pine Creek (8-5, 5-0) stole nine bases total.
On the mound Kyle Moran threw a one-hitter through six innings and struck out nine. Kenny Stelle came in one inning of relief and allowed one hit.
Bryce McKee and Beau Chauvin earned hits for the Cougars (5-7, 1-3), while Graehame Webb was credited with the team’s lone RBI.
Elizabeth 14, Woodland Park 4
At Meadowood Sports Complex: Elizabeth held a one-run lead until the top of the sixth when the Cardinals bats lit up, scoring nine runs through the final two innings of a 4A CSML win over Woodland Park.
Michael Shrum and Cameron Chase batted in a run each for Woodland Park (6-9, 2-2). Elizabeth (7-8, 3-1) struck out eight batters.
Fountain-Fort Carson 12, Doherty 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson sped off to an 8-0 lead, and scored four more through the final two innings.
Doherty’s lone runs were scored in the top of the fourth inning, knocked in by Jordan McDonald and Nick Sheldon.
The Trojans are 6-7 and 2-3 in 5A/4A CSML, while Doherty falls to 3-11, 1-3, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Vista Ridge 3
At Vista Ridge: The Indians hit four home runs to help preserve their undefeated 4A/5A PPAC record in a win over Vista Ridge
Aaron Berkhoff smacked two homers, while Brad Helton hit a three-run shot and Hank Morley hit a solo. Berkhoff finished the day hitting 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Donaven Jackson and Denton Damgaard had two RBIs each.
Devin Dodson struck out eight through four innings for Cheyenne Mountain (14-1, 8-0).
Vista Ridge is 2-11 and 1-7 in league.
Lewis-Palmer 4, Air Academy 3
At Lewis-Palmer: Air Academy nearly completed a comeback to force extra innings, but the Lewis-Palmer defense put a stop to it to claim a one-run 4A/5A PPAC victory.
Jason Shuger hit a two-RBI triple in the third inning, while Evan Walsh and Chris Rhoades also hit in a run for the Rangers (4A/5A PPAC).
Johnny Houck threw a two-hitter through five innings and struck out five Kadet batters.
Air Academy falls to 9-8 and 4-4 in league play.
Palmer Ridge 13, Discovery Canyon 5
At Discovery Canyon: Charlie Deeds and Zach Sheppard each hit a home run for Palmer Ridge while Bridger Havens did work on the mound, striking out 12 batters through seven innings in a 4A/5A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
Deeds finished with three RBIs, while JD Dyer and Sheppard had two each for the Bears (10-5, 5-3).
Discovery Canyon (8-7, 4-4) fanned 10 batters.
Falcon 14, Sand Creek 1
At Falcon: Falcon fanned 13 batters on the way to a rivalry 4A/5A PPAC win over Sand Creek.
The Falcons are 5-10 and 3-5, respectively. Sand Creek is 5-11 and remains winless in league play.
Mitchell 18, Sierra 7
GIRLS’ GOLF
Liberty Invitational
At Pine Creek Golf Course: The Classical Academy’s Mackenzie Fontana scored 80 to take first at the Liberty Invitational, but it was Palmer that came home with the team title with a score of 258.
Rampart took second (277), followed by TCA (291), Palmer Ridge (293) and Coronado (296).
Ashlee Sample of Palmer Ridge was just one stroke from tying for first, settling for second with 81. Kate Griffin of Corondao followed with 82. Alex Hill of Rampart (83) and Charlotte Cliatt of Palmer (84) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 23, Battle Mountain 4
At Battle Mountain: Pine Creek continued its dominant tear through the regular season in its fourth 20-goal game of the year. The Eagles (9-1) have won nine straight.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Widefield 4, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Bea Hill netted a hat trick and assisted Jayda Harris’ goal while Anna Justus racked up 15 saves in goal to help Wildefield (4-8, 1-4) complete a 4A CSML victory over Sierra (0-11, 0-6).
Jefferson Academy 0, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Jefferson County racked up 36 shots, but none could get through as Lewis-Palmer settled for a nonconference tie against the Jaguars.
Pine Creek 12, Palmer 0
At D20 Stadium: Pine Creek scored 12 goals in the first half on the way to a 5A/4A CSML win, remaining undefeated in league play.
Palmer continues to search for its first win.
Elizabeth 6, Harrison 0
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals scored three goals in each half, led by Kelsey Eddy with a hat trick and Grace Anderson with a pair of goals.
Jaycee Foster also scored for Elizabeth (4-8, 4-1) in the 4A CSML win.
Harrison is 3-7 and 1-4 in the CSML.
Salida 2, Manitou Springs 2
At Manitou Springs: Grace Olson scored twice but it wasn’t enough to get past Salida as the teams settled for a 3A Tri-Peaks tie.
Manitou Springs is 5-4-1 and 2-0-1 in league play.
St. Mary’s 10, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Mary Brummel and Julia Creech each scored hat tricks, while Katie Fowler netted two as St. Mary’s claimed a dominant 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott.
Kacy Barta and Katherine Chartier also scored for the Pirates (6-4, 3-0).
The Thunderhawks remain winless.
Rampart 1, Liberty 0
At District 20 Stadium: A first-half goal lifted Rampart to a narrow 5A/4A CSML win over Liberty as the Rams remain undefeated.
The Lancers are 7-4 and 2-1 in league play.
Woodland Park 4, Mitchell 1
At Garry Barry South: Morgan Berry scored a hat trick and Gracie Harrison netted another for Woodland Park in a 4A CSML win over Mitchell.
The Panthers are 3-7 and 3-3 in league, while Mitchell falls to 3-6-1 and 1-3 in the CSML.
Fountain Valley 3, Rye 1
Lamar 1, James Irwin 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 103, Doherty 70
At Doherty: Pine Creek claimed eight of 12 events on the way to a 5A CSML win as the Eagles remain undefeated in duals this season.
Pine Creek’s Michael Ashton and Reid Gilbert were double winners as Ashton took the 100 back (1:02.10) and the 200 IM (2:16.15). His win in the 200 IM was nearly nine seconds ahead of the field. Gilbert won the 500 free (5:08.98) and the 200 free (1:53.96).
Doherty won the 200 free relay, and had three individual winners, Andrew Schmidt (100 fly, 1:09.36), Brett Arnold (100 free (53.72) and Matthew Kolarik (100 breast, 1:15.39).
Fountain-Fort Carson 111, Pueblo East 61
At Pueblo East: Fountain-Fort Carson nearly swept Pueblo East to claim its first dual win of the year, winning 11 of 12 events.
Ryan Mason and Keaton Nunnelly won two events each for the Trojans. Mason claimed the 200 back (1:20.59) and the 100 free (1:11.59), while Nunnelly won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.04) and the 500 freestyle (8:19.7).
Rampart 218, Liberty 95
At Rampart: Rampart swept Liberty to claim its first 5A CSML win of the year. The Rams won all 12 events, led by Patrick Jang who claimed two wins. He touched the wall first in the 100 free (54.89) and the 200 IM (2:08.92).
Jang also swam the opening leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:54.55) and the 400 free relay (3:46.30).