SOFTBALL
Liberty 19, Palmer 1 (4 innings)
At UCCS: Liberty kicked off its conference-opening game by scoring nine runs in the first and never looked back in the four-inning affair.
Freshman Faith Evans knocked in five runs for the Lancers, followed by Mackenzie Krause (3 RBIs). Evans and Shaylie Dreczka hit home runs for Liberty (1-2, 1-0).
Danielle Villalba stuck out six through four innings and allowed one earned run.
Maddie Palma knocked in Palmer’s only run in the second inning. The Terrors are 0-2.
Ponderosa 9, Elizabeth 1
Aurora Central 1, Sierra 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pueblo Centennial 7, Canon City 0
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Douglas County 0
At Douglas County: Rampart defeated Douglas County 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 to claim a season-opening win.