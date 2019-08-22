SOFTBALL

Liberty 19, Palmer 1 (4 innings)

At UCCS: Liberty kicked off its conference-opening game by scoring nine runs in the first and never looked back in the four-inning affair.

Freshman Faith Evans knocked in five runs for the Lancers, followed by Mackenzie Krause (3 RBIs). Evans and Shaylie Dreczka hit home runs for Liberty (1-2, 1-0).

Danielle Villalba stuck out six through four innings and allowed one earned run.

Maddie Palma knocked in Palmer’s only run in the second inning. The Terrors are 0-2.

Ponderosa 9, Elizabeth 1

Aurora Central 1, Sierra 0

BOYS’ TENNIS

Pueblo Centennial 7, Canon City 0

VOLLEYBALL

Rampart 3, Douglas County 0

At Douglas County: Rampart defeated Douglas County 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 to claim a season-opening win.

Tags

Load comments