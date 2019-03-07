BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 7, Ponderosa 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Jason Shuger started his senior season with a bang -- throwing a seven-inning no-hitter and fanning 13 batters along the way.
Shuger walked three batters and threw 94 total pitches.
Colton Stegman is credited with the team’s only RBI. The Rangers scored five runs through the first three innings before a pitchers’ duel ensued for the remaining five innings.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Lovington 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: After two scoreless innings Cheyenne Mountain found its bats in a season-opening win over Lovington, scoring 10 runs through the third and fourth innings.
Brad Helton was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Aaron Berkhoff brought in two runs.
Junior Michael Ellis threw a one-hitter and struck out five through four innings.
Palisade 14, Falcon 4
At Palisade: Palisade started by scoring a quick seven innings in the bottom of the first, creating a deficit that Falcon could not overcome.
Pueblo East 4, Widefield 2
At Runyon Field: The Eagles scored four runs through the fifth and sixth innings after trailing Widefield 2-0 most of the way.
Pueblo East Pitchers Josh Velasco and Zach Montelongo struck out a combined 10 batters.
Liberty 8, Discovery Canyon 7
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder held a 7-2 lead after the second inning, but Liberty scored two runs in each of the next three innings for a narrow one-one victory.
Bricen Sites led the Lancers with two RBIs.
Air Academy 3, Pueblo South 2
At Pueblo South: After four scoreless innings the Kadets broke through to bring three across in the top of the fifth inning. Pueblo South scored two in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn’t enough to get past Air Academy.
Doherty 11, Vista Ridge 7
At Vista Ridge: Freshman Jacob Corsi had a stellar debut for the Spartans, hitting 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help Doherty to a season-opening win over the Wolves.
Thomas Hollon brought two across the plate for the Spartans, while Jordan McDonald and David Cooper also had and RBI each.
Spencer Settle fanned four batters through two innings and did not allow a hit.
Rampart 4, Fruita Monument 0
At Canyonview: Taylor Zaiger tossed a seven-inning shutout and struck out eight batters on the way to a season-opening win over Fruita Monument.
Brandon White, Hunter Felts and Zaiger were each credited with an RBI. Felts had the only multi-hit game of the day.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Denver East 16, Pine Creek 3
At All City Field: Denver East put up an 11-2 lead at halftime on the way to clinching a season-opening tournament win over Pine Creek.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
James Irwin 2, Sierra 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars scored two second-half goals to claim a season-opening win over Sierra.
Doherty 5, Canon City 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Freshman Sydney Coulter scored two goals in her high school debut, while Maddie Ford, Marisa Lucero and fellow freshman Grace Vacha also scored for the Spartans.Taylor Cosgrove had two assists.
Braelyn Clark had six goals in net for her first shutout of the year.
Canon City’s Mady Ley and Jordan Konty had five saves each and let in three and two goals, respectively.
Fountain Valley 10, Addenbrooke Classical Academy 0
At Fountain Valley: Eryn Mitchell and Chloe Mason each scored hat tricks for the Danes, while Jamie Johnson netted two goals as Fountain Valley earned a dominant season-opening victory.
Mitchell also had two assists.
Coronado 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Erin Field, Sarah Ford and Lauren Strizich scored for the Cougars as they took down Vista Ridge in a home-opener nonconference win.
Wheat Ridge 2, Discovery Canyon 1
Ralston Valley 3, Liberty 0
Atlas Prep 4, Florence 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Widefield/Mesa Ridge 102, Pueblo Central 73
David Frias won two individual races for Widefield/Mesa Ridge, claiming the 200 IM (2:50.15) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.78) to help his team to a win over Pueblo Central.
Widefield/ Mesa Ridge also earned wins from Brandon Matthews (500 free, 7:19.43), Jackson Moore (100 butterfly, 1:15.53), and the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Divers Dax Wilson and Coby McLean took first and second in 1-meter diving separated by just .28 points.