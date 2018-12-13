BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Poudre 67, Fountain-Fort Carson 65
At Columbine Tournament: The Trojans (5-3) fell in a heartbreaker to unbeaten Poudre (7-0), snapping Fountain-Fort Carson’s three-game winning streak.
It was a matchup that was close throughout. Fountain-Fort Carson led by one after the first quarter, and trailed by only one at halftime and two after three quarters.
Palmer 69, Discovery Canyon 51
At Discovery Canyon: The Terrors (5-3) bounced back after a one-point loss to Palmer Ridge on Tuesday by taking down Discovery Canyon (4-2).
Sand Creek 66, Sierra 53
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions improved to 3-4 on the season by taking down Sierra (3-4).
Cheyenne Mountain 75, Pueblo Centennial 60
At Pueblo East Tournament: Junior Javonte Johnson poured in 25 points, leading the scoresheet for Cheyenne Mountain (5-1) on the way to victory over Pueblo Centennial (1-5).
Johnson is averaging almost 27 points per game, and hasn’t recorded fewer than 22 in a game so far this season. Senior Will Louis added 10 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Brad Helton also added 10 points for Cheyenne Mountain. The Indians took a 10-point lead into halftime.
Pueblo Centennial hasn’t won since the season opener on Nov. 28.
Ralston Valley 80, Rampart 63
At Ralston Valley: A strong middle half of the game allowed Ralston Valley (4-4) to return to .500 on the season by beating Rampart. Ralston Valley outscored the Rams 25-16 in the second quarter and 26-12 in the third quarter.
Rampart falls to 1-6 on the season.
Pine Creek 64, Grand Junction Central 32
At Pueblo East Coaches Classic: Only leading by three points after the first quarter, Pine Creek (3-0) put the foot on the gas pedal for the remainder of the game to cruise to victory against Grand Junction Central (1-6).
The Eagles finished each half strong, outscoring Grand Junction Central 33-12 in the second and fourth quarters combined.
Pueblo East 43, Air Academy 36
At Pueblo East Coaches Classic: The Kadets (3-2) couldn’t make a two-point halftime lead stick, as Pueblo East (5-2) prevailed in a low scoring game.
After winning its first three games, Air Academy has lost two straight. Pueblo East has won five in a row.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 53, Lewis-Palmer 34
At Pueblo County Tournament: Widefield improved to 2-1 on the year with the win over Lewis-Palmer (1-3).
Air Academy 55, Palmer 21
At Pueblo County Tournament: The Kadets remain unbeaten early in the season at 3-0 after taking down Palmer (2-3). Air Academy has won its first three contests by an average of 31 points.
The two wins this season for Palmer are just one shy of the total for all of last season.
Sand Creek 64, Sierra 60
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (4-2) walked away with the victory over Sierra (4-3). Sand Creek fell behind by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter before roaring back to secure the win.
Guards Bailey Torres and Nikki Derrell led the charge for the Scorpions – Derrell recorded 22 points and Torres had 17 points and nine rebounds. Sand Creek has won four straight games.
Falcon 63, George Washington 43
At Falcon: Ahead by eight points at halftime, Falcon (3-4) stymied George Washington (2-2) in the third quarter, outscoring the Patriots 14-2 on the way to the win.
Sophomores Hannah Burg (19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals) and Kayla Harkema (14 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks) did a little bit of everything to led the charge for Falcon.
Montrose 43, Woodland Park 21
At Montrose: Woodland Park (1-3) couldn’t get the offense rolling as the Panthers dropped the matchup against Montrose (7-0).
It was the third straight defeat for Woodland Park. Montrose hasn’t allowed more than 38 points in a game all season.
WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson 40, Sand Creek 19
At Fountain-Fort Carson: In the first home duel of the year for the Trojans, Fountain-Fort Carson took care of business by beating Sand Creek.