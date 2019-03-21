BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Widefield 5
At Widefield: After three innings of scoreless baseball, both teams got on the board in the fourth as Widefield took a 4-2 lead after four. The Trojans stormed back, though, and scored four in the sixth for the one-run win over the Gladiators.
Joseph Flores had two RBIs for FFC and Shaun Cox and Anthony Christopher each drove in a run. Trevor Blackwell had two RBIs for Widefield and Hunter Marks and Hayden Lewis each had one. Derick Pennington earned the win on the mound for the Trojans.
Widefield (0-7) nearly notched its first win, but had to settle for a close game instead after being outscored 70-17 in the first six games of the season. The Trojans improved to 4-1.
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Air Academy 2 (four innings)
At Air Academy: Cheyenne Mountain rattled off six run in the in first inning and added 11 more in the third and fourth to end this one early against rival Air Academy. Hank Morley led Cheyenne Mountain (6-1, 2-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak) with four RBIs while Michael Ellis struck out five in three innings of work and Brad Helton struck out two. Bo Powers gave up 10 runs in two innings for the Kadets (3-4, 0-2).
Palmer Ridge 10, Doherty 4
At Doherty: Brayton Wilmes and Gabriel Rogers led the Bears with four RBIs apiece as Palmer Ridge improved to 4-2. The Spartans scored four run in the final two innings, but it was much too little too late as Doherty fell to 1-5. Charlie Deeds stuck out 11 batters in six innings of work and gave up just one run to earn the win on the mound.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Vista Ridge 2 (six innings)
At Lewis-Palmer: Although the Rangers led 5-2 after five innings, the game was still within reach for the Wolves (1-6, 0-2 4A/5A Pikes Peak) right up until Lewis-Palmer (5-1, 2-0) rattled off six runs in the sixth to end this one early.
Johnny Behm, Colton Stegman and Brandon Reynolds all had two RBIs.
Liberty 7, Pueblo South 2
At Liberty: Liberty (2-2) led 7-0 after three and never needed another run to earn the win over the Colts (6-3) in a nonconference matchup.
Coby Welty and Derric Ballard each had an RBI for the Lancers.
Pueblo County 6, Woodland Park 1
At Runyon Field: Cameron Chase had the only RBI for Woodland Park as the Panthers fell to 1-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coronado 4, Widefield 0
At Garry Berry: Olivia Mills notched a hat trick to help the Cougars blank the Gladiators and end a three game losing streak. Hannah Burgess netted the other goal for Coronado in the nonconference matchup. Both teams are 2-3.
Manitou Springs 11, William Smith 1
At William Smith: Nearly everyone who played for the Mustangs on Thursday found the back of the net after nine players scored goals. Grace Olsen and Sophie Mckeown led the way with two apiece and although she didn’t score her own goal, Molly Arndt finished with two assists. Mckeown also assisted on two goals as the Mustangs (3-2) beat the Eagles (1-2) handedly. The Mustangs finished with 36 shots on goal.
Pueblo West 8, Mesa Ridge 0
At Pueblo West: The Cyclones (2-1) scored five in the first half and netted another three in the second for good measure to blank the Grizzlies (1-4) who lost their third straight.
Fountain-Fort Carson 1, Vista Ridge 0
At FFC: The Trojans improved to 4-0 after blanking the Wolves (1-2) on Thursday.
Rampart 3, Heritage 1
At Heritage: The Rams improved to 4-0 with the win over Heritage (0-2).
Discovery Canyon 4, Doherty 0
At D-20: The Thunder improved to 3-1 after shutting out Doherty on a nonconference game. The Spartans fell to 2-3.
Air Academy 2, Green Mountain 0
At Lakewood Memorial Field: The Kadets (1-2) earned their first win after blanking Green Mountain on Thursday and handing the Rams (5-1) their first loss.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 19, Jefferson Academy 8
At Air Academy: The Kadets (1-2) earned their first victory on Thursday after a big win over Jefferson Academy (2-3).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Conifer 18, Liberty 6
At Conifer: Conifer (6-0) netted 11 goals in the first half which proved to be too much for the Lancers to overcome as Liberty (3-3) fell in the nonconference matchup.
Abby Ross and Camille Callahan each finished with a hat trick for the Lancers in the loss.
Palmer 11, John F. Kennedy 1
At Garry Berry South: Midfielder Mattie Scott led Palmer with four goals and one assist as six players scored for the Terrors in a dominant win over Kennedy (0-2). Cassie Moss and Summer Metcalf-Gladfelter each scored twice, and Jaiden Jones, Sydney Hildago, and Ellie Van Dyk each added one. The Terrors improved to 2-1.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 125, Mesa Ridge/Widefield 51
At Widefield: Caleb Clark, Michael Ashton and Ethan Wich each won twice as the Eagles took the top spot in every event on Thursday in a dominant performance by Pine Creek.
Clark touched first in the 100 and 200 freestyle races, Ashton notched wins in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Wich took top honors in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Ashton and Wich were also part of the winning 200 medley relay team, while both Ashton and Clark also helped the 400 freestyle relay team earn the title.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Denver East 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Morgan Hall was the lone singles player to notch a win on Thursday for Cheyenne Mountain, but all four doubles teams boosted the Indians to the win over Denver East. Hall won in straight sets while No. 2 singles player Jensen Enterman battled hard in three sets but ultimately fell 7-5, 3-6, 3-6. The Nos. 2 and 4 doubles team for the Indians both won in straight sets.
Vanguard 6, Colorado Springs School 1
At Vanguard: Reagan Morning was the lone Kodiak to earn a victory on Thursday against Vanguard after she defeated Hannah Martin in three sets in the No. 2 singles match. It was all Vanguard from there as No. 1 singles player Erin Dornan defeated Tyesha Lockyer, 6-0, 6-3. The Coursers won the remaining matches in straight sets.