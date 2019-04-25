BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 10, Rampart 6
At Rampart: Trailing by two runs entering the final inning, Fountain-Fort Carson (8-8, 3-3 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and beat Rampart (8-7, 2-4).
Though five different players recorded RBIs for Rampart and the Rams scored five runs in the fifth inning, it was not enough.
The Trojans have won three of their past four games.
Coronado 4, Doherty 2
At Coronado: The Cougars (7-8, 3-4 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) scored twice in the first inning and added runs in the fifth and sixth frames to get the win over Doherty (5-12, 3-4).
Senior Lucas Colvin hit a home run and freshman Jacob Corsi knocked in the other run for Doherty in the loss.
Peyton 18, Dolores Huerta 0 (4 innings)
At Peyton: The Panthers (16-0, 6-0 2A District 8) smacked Dolores Huerta (4-11, 2-4) via a massive 12-run second inning.
Senior Rupert Shaw, senior Jaeden Meyers and sophomore Brandon Hussey each recorded three RBIs, and Meyers pitched all four innings, recorded six strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit.
Peyton has won its past five games by a combined score of 64-7.
Calhan 20, Simla 0 (3 innings)
At Calhan: Seniors Joe Hayes and Brayden Dillingham both tallied four RBIs as Calhan (12-4, 4-2 2A District 8) ran away quickly from Simla (0-8, 0-6).
Dillingham added a home run and Hayes struck out eight in three innings of work.
Liberty 4, Palmer 3
At Liberty: The Lancers (7-8, 3-2 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) squeaked by Palmer (1-13, 0-4).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 1, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At CSCS: A first half goal held up as Manitou (6-5-1, 3-0-1 3A Tri-Peaks West) came away with a big win over conference foe CSCS (6-6, 2-1).
Two seniors combined for the game-winner, as Caileen Sienknecht assisted Bridget Bodor. Junior Taylor Foky had a quiet night in goal, finishing with two saves for the Mustangs.
Canon City 5, Elizabeth 2
At Canon City: Senior Macy French had two goals and an assist, sophomore Kyndal West also found the back of the net twice, and Canon City (10-4, 7-1 4A Colorado Springs Metro) pulled away from Elizabeth (5-9, 5-2).
Junior Taylor Roberts scored the other goal for the Tigers.
Vanguard 6, Florence 0
At Vanguard: Five first-half goals proved to be more than enough as Vanguard (7-3, 2-2 3A Tri-Peaks West) beat Florence (2-10, 0-3).
Pine Creek 7, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Pine Creek (5-6-1, 3-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) pressed a consistent attack, scoring three goals in the first half and four in the second half on the way to beating Coronado (5-8, 1-3).
Freshman Olivia Mills recorded 16 saves for Coronado.
The Classical Academy 10, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: TCA (8-2-1, 7-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) handled the Marauders (3-9-1, 1-6) quickly, scoring nine goals in the first half.
In all eight wins, TCA has shut out its opponent.
Liberty 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Lancers (8-4, 3-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) scored five times in the first half, cruising to the win over Fountain-Fort Carson (7-6, 1-4).
Woodland Park 8, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Five goals in the second half settled the outcome officially, as Woodland Park (4-8, 4-3 4A Colorado Springs Metro) beat Harrison (4-9, 1-6).
Woodland Park has won four of its past five games after losing the first seven games of the year.