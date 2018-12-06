BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo South Steel City Shootout
Pueblo Central 67, Fountain-Fort Carson 61
At Pueblo South: Fountain-Fort Carson led the Wildcats by three heading into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 28-19 in the final frame.
Keyshawn Maltiba led the Trojan charge with 25 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Keiton Beck was second on the team with 16 points and nine boards.
Central had three scorers in double figures led by Nico Martin with 18 points.
The Trojans beat the Wildcats on the boards 41-28.
Widefield 58, Pueblo South 51
At Pueblo South: A fast first quarter helped Widefield hang on in a Steel City Shootout win over host school Pueblo South. The Gladiators outscored the Colts 16-4 in the first quarter, which proved to be enough to thwart off a Pueblo South comeback in the second half.
Randall Days led the Glads with 18 points and 13 rebounds in his first game of the year. Eric Nitchey had 10 points for Widefield (1-1).
Green Mountain Davis Classic
Palmer 81, Prairie View 55
At Green Mountain: Palmer had two players score 20 or more points in its tournament win over Prairie View, led by Isaiah Robinson with 33 points. He was followed by Darien Meyers with 21, and Brayden Grantz scored 11 for the Terrors.
Bear Creek Invitational
Grand Junction 57, Falcon 54
At Lakewood: Down by nine heading into the fourth quarter Falcon put up an impressive comeback outscoring the Warriors 25-19 in the final frame, but the Falcons fell just short.
Non tournaments
Peyton 64, Cripple Creek-Victor 36
At Peyton: A 24-point second quarter helped lift Peyton to a convincing win over Cripple Creek-Victor as three Panthers scored in double digits.
Brendon Younger led Peyton (3-1) with 15 points, followed by Rodney Gregg and Gavin Miller with 13 each.
Calhan 82, Straton 78
Holcomb 68, Palmer Ridge 49
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament
Falcon 44, Wiggins 37
At West Central: Freshman Billie Fiore had a breakout game, leading the Falcons with 17 points including five 3-pointers as Falcon claimed a tournament win over Wiggins.
Sophomore’s Kilee Wood and Hannah Burg followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively for Falcon (1-2). Fiore and Kayle Harkema had five steals each as the Falcons nearly had the same number of team steals (23) as total rebounds (27). Trinity Grant had three blocks.
Horizon Best in the Nest
Lakewood 44, Pine Creek 41
At Thornton: Pine Creek held a one-point lead most of the way through its Horizon Best in the Nest tournament game against Lakewood, but the Tigers outscored Pine Creek 14-10 in the fourth quarter to clinch a narrow win.
Glenwood Springs Invitational
Canon City 60, Moffat County 32
At Glenwood Springs: Canon City claimed a dominant first-round tournament win over Moffat County. The Tigers will play wither Faith Christian or host Glenwood Springs in the second round of the winner’s bracket on Friday.
Fairview Festival
Sierra 76, Denver South 45
At Boulder: Four Stallions scored in double figures in a Fairview Festival tournament win. Jasmine Monroe-Shivers led the team with 19 points, followed by Annalisa Melito (15), D’nae Wilson (13) and Gyani Sami (12).
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Golden 63, Sand Creek 47
At Castle Rock: Golden’s Elli Garnett put up 24 points in the Demons’ first-round tournament win.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic
Fountain-Fort Carson 59, Vista Ridge 21
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojan offense started fast and the defense ended strong as the Trojans defeated Vista Ridge in the Trojan Classic.
F-FC racked up a 30-15 lead at the end of the first half, and held Vista Ridge scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Sami Worrell led the Trojans with 17 points and had six steals. Fountain-Fort Carson had 31 total steals, led by Worrell. Teandra Omans had five.
The Classical Academy 63, Pueblo Central 36
Non tournaments
Peyton 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 21
At Peyton: It didn’t take long for Peyton to find an edge on Cripple Creek-Victor, outscoring the Pioneers 36-4 in the first half.
The Panthers (3-1) had two scorers rack up 20 or more points, led by junior Kayleigh Mannering with 22 points, followed by sophomore Shelby Miller with 20.
Palmer Ridge 46, Holcomb 33
Calhan 39, Stratton 25
Centennial 50, Mitchell 35
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 37, Mountain Range 36
At Mountain Range: It came down to the final match. Discovery Canyon was down by five and the reigning 120-pound 4A state champion was due up.
But a Mountain Rage forfeit at 127-pounds meant Allis wouldn’t see any competition - but it also met the Thunder eked by Mountain Range in a close dual meet win.
Mountain Range had won four straight matches prior to the final bout, eliminating DCC’s 19-point lead.
Tyce Dantzler (132) and Dylan Ruane (145) both earned tech falls for the Thunder. And wins from Andrew Keegan (160), David Biddy (170) and Jack Dewey (220) also helped Discovery Canyon in the close win.
Falcon 60, Widefield 22
At Falcon: Falcon won six matches by fall as the team continues its strong start to the 2018-19 season.
Two of Falcon’s six pins were completed in less than a minute, led by Michael Bird at 182, who pinned Widefield’s Bradley Richard in just 36 seconds. Victor Lopez followed with a pin in 42 seconds at 160.
Nevin Fuller (113, 1:39), James Brown (120, 4:39), Adrian Garcia (145, 1:44), Caleb Sherrill (170, 1:56) and Grant McCluan (220, 1:56) also had pins for Falcon.
Widefield’s Seth Long earned a win by fall in just 48 seconds at 132-pounds. Avelino Mota pinned his 106-pound opponent in 5:32 for Widefield, while Jordan Robb won his 126-pound bout by 17-6 major decision. n
Sand Creek 42, Mitchell 30
At Sand Creek: Despite having to forfeit five matches to Mitchell, Sand Creek claimed a dual meet win over the Marauders as the Scorpions swept the remaining playable matches.
Sand Creek’s Justin Quandil pinned Dylan Collins in their 170-pound bout in just 35 seconds, while Joseph Settle won at 106 in 1:06 and Jaden Weiss earned a win a 145 with a fall in 2:34.
Charles Lyons (120) won by a 5-2 decision, and Blayne Hudson claimed a 13-6 win at 126.
Cheyenne Mountain 59, Canon City 16
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain’s middle weights dominated in a dual meet win over Canon City as the Indians earned three pins, two technical falls and a major decision from the 126 through the 160 weight classes.
Jadon Lara (132, 5:25), Rick Stark (138, 1:54) and Konrad Ziegler (160, 2:53) earned pins for the Indians, while Rudy Juvera (145, 16-0 3:21) and Kevin Hooks (152, 18-3 2:07) won their matches by technical fall.
Ian Diffendaffter won his 126-pound bout by a 14-0 major decision, and Cheyenne Mountain also earned a win at 170 with a 7-3 decision for Jake Boley over Zack Taylor.
At 120 pounds Zeon Ortega defeated Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Antonia 8-0, and Canon City’s Jeffery Winborne earned a fall in 2:50 for a win at 182.