BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 73, Pikes Peak Christian 63
At Pikes Peak Christian: ECA (16-3, 6-0 1A Black Forest) roared back from a seven-point first quarter deficit to take down Pikes Peak Christian (10-7, 3-3).
ECA Junior Jason Holt went bonkers, scoring 34 points. Three other Eagles (sophomore Jonah Aragon, junior Judah Alexander and junior Sam Mote) scored in double figures.
The comeback win completed a romp through the conference schedule, allowing ECA to win the district outright.
The Classical Academy 55, Woodland Park 41
At TCA: Woodland Park (6-17, 5-11 4A Colorado Springs Metro) was held to just four points in the first quarter and 13 points at halftime as TCA (17-6, 13-3) took down the Panthers. The Titans took an 11-point lead into the break.
TCA has only lost three times in 2019, racking up 13 wins this calendar year.
Falcon 69, Sand Creek 61
At Falcon: In a battle between struggling teams, the Falcons (5-18, 3-11 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat Sand Creek (8-15, 4-10).
Both teams had lost the previous four games prior to this matchup.
Simla 62, Colorado Springs School 33
At CSS: Simla (13-5, 6-1 2A Black Forest) got its fourth win in a row, taking down CSS (11-8, 3-4) in a game that wasn’t close at halftime.
Simla led 32-15 at the break.
Discovery Canyon 49, Palmer Ridge 42
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (8-15, 5-9 5A/4A Pikes Peak) couldn’t come away with the home victory as Discovery Canyon (10-13, 6-8) won a tight contest.
The beginning of each half was key for Discovery Canyon, as the Thunder outscored Palmer Ridge by 10 points in the first and third quarters combined.
The Discovery Canyon offense was paced by junior Daryn Whisman, who finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Whisman finished a perfect seven-for-seven from the free-throw line.
Five other players scored for the Thunder.
Palmer 56, Far Northeast 52
At Palmer: The Terrors (14-9, 8-4 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) took down Far Northeast (14-8, 5-3 5A/4A Denver Prep) to finish the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 61, Palmer Ridge 35
At Discovery Canyon: Palmer Ridge (11-12, 8-6 5A/4A Pikes Peak) actually held a 13-12 led after the first quarter before the Thunder (14-9, 10-4) ran away to get the victory.
The win was the fourth in a row for Discovery Canyon. The Thunder outscored Palmer Ridge 16-3 in the second quarter, setting the tone for the remainder of the contest.
Lewis-Palmer 51, Cheyenne Mountain 44
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (7-15, 4-10 5A/4A Pikes Peak) hung around for the whole game, but couldn’t fight off Lewis-Palmer as the Rangers (8-15, 6-8) came away with the road victory.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Lewis-Palmer.
Sand Creek 60, Falcon 56
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (17-6, 10-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) took home a narrow victory over Falcon (9-14, 4-10).
The win was the fifth in a row for Sand Creek, which has won 10 of its last 12 games.
ICE HOCKEY
Mullen 4, Coronado 0
At The Edge: The Coronado offense couldn’t get on the scoresheet as the Cougars (4-12-3, 3-5-2 Apex) fell to Mullen (10-7-2, 3-6-1 Highlands) in the regular season finale for both teams.
Mullen scored two goals in the first period and one each in the final two frames. Four different players recorded goals for the Mustangs.
Coronado goalie Marc Godec recorded 40 saves.