FOOTBALL
Coronado 38, Palmer 6
At Garry Berry Stadium: After a tough 36-33 loss to Mesa Ridge last week, the Cougars bounced back in a big way in a nonleague victory over Palmer.
The Cougars put up points in all four quarters, including a 21-point third, while holding the Terrors to three scoreless quarters.
The Cougars (2-2) will face Grand Junction Central next Friday and Palmer (1-3) will play at Air Academy.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 19, Dolores Huerta 0, 4 innings
At Dolores Huerta: Morgan Trechter, Yelena Valentine and Lana DeBakey all drove in three runs and the Pirates won their 14th consecutive game to remain undefeated in 3A District 2 league play.
The Pirates (16-2, 4-0) have outscored opponents 179-18 in their last 14 games.
Canon City 12, Harrison 1, 5 innings
At Harrison: The Tigers took a 4-1 lead after the fourth and never backed down as Canon City notched its first 4A Colorado Springs Metro League win. The Tigers moved to 7-11 and 1-3 in league play. Harrison fell to 5-12 and 3-4 in league.
Katiah Thomas drove in Harrison’s lone run in the first inning.
Elizabeth 13, Mesa Ridge 3, 5 innings
At Mesa Ridge: Heading into Thursday’s game, neither the Cardinals (9-8, 4-0 4A CSML) nor the Grizzlies (13-7, 4-1) had lost a league game. The Cardinals led by just one run after three innings but in the fourth Elizabeth scored five runs and added another four in the fifth to hand the Grizzlies their first league loss. Elizabeth, Widefield and Woodland Park all remain undefeated in the 4A CSML.
The Classical Academy 25, Sierra 1, 3 innings
At TCA: Olivia Parris led the Titans (3-13, 1-3) with six RBIs as TCA notched its first 4A CSML win. Maile Johnson struck out six batters in two innings of work, while Parris struck out two in one inning in the circle. Sierra fell to 1-16 and 0-6 in league play.
Woodland Park 24, Mitchell 21
At Woodland Park: The Panthers came dangerously close to losing their first league game after the Marauders took a 21-15 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Woodland Park (8-10, 4-0) made the most of its last shot, though, scoring nine runs in the seventh to outduel Mitchell (5-12, 1-5) and keep pace with Elizabeth and Widefield at the top of the 4A CSML.
Dani Thrailkill led the Panthers with five RBIs while Sierra Hilgner and Shalee Schoendaller each had four. Gabby Cox and Jada Boddy each drove in three for the Panthers. Both Thrailkill and Hilgner also homered. Courtney Mckee struck out five and gave up 11 runs in five innings of work, and Cox pitched the other two for the Panthers and gave up 10 runs and struck out two in the process.
Alamosa 12, James Irwin 2, 4.5 innings
At Alamosa: Alamosa (4-7, 1-2 3A District 2) scored eight runs in the second inning to put this one away early in a conference matchup against James Irwin (4-12, 1-2).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 3, St. Mary’s 0
At Atlas Prep: The Pirates (3-3-1, 0-1 3A Tri Peaks) couldn’t find an answer for the Gryphons (7-0, 1-0) as St. Mary’s dropped its first conference game.
Lewis-Palmer 7, Coronado 1
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers scored four goals in the first half, which proved to be more than enough for a straightforward win over the Cougars (3-5) in a nonconference matchup. The Rangers (4-4) weren’t done, though, and added three more in the second. Coronado’s lone goal came in the second half.
Rampart 2, Air Academy 2 (2 OT)
At Air Academy: The Rams (5-0-1) and Kadets (6-1-1) both scored a goal in the first and second halves, but neither team could muster another goal in a double-overtime draw.
Pueblo West 1, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Pueblo West: Benjamin Nielsen scored the game’s only goal as the Cyclones (6-3-1) defeated the Trojans (4-3-1).
Pueblo Centennial 2, Discovery Canyon 1 (OT)
At Dutch Clark Stadium: It took overtime to decide this one, but the Bulldogs (8-1-1) prevailed and handed the Thunder (7-1) their first loss.
Salida 2, Colorado Springs Christian 1
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions lost their conference opener and fell to 3-3 (0-1 3A Tri-Peaks). Salida improved to 4-2-1 and 1-0 in league play.
Widefield 2, Elizabeth 1 (2 OT)
At Widefield: Elizabeth (1-6, 0-1 4A CSML) drew first blood with a goal in the first half, but Widefield (6-1-1, 1-0) got the equalizer on a goal by Aron Flores, and the two teams entered the half tied at one apiece. It took two overtime periods, but Widefield escaped with the win after senior Donovan Martinez scored for his seventh goal this season.
Victor Luquin stayed in net for the Gladiators for the entire match and finished with eight saves.
The Classical Academy 8, Harrison 0
At TCA: The Titans got an easy win over the Panthers in the conference opener for both teams.
Aaron Peck led the Titans with two goals. The Titans improved to 5-3 and 1-0 in the 4A CSML. Harrison fell to 2-6 and 0-1 in the league.
VOLLEYBALL
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Hanover 0
At Pikes Peak Christian: Kyler Sweat led the Eagles with seven kills, and Pikes Peak Christian improved to 9-1 and 2-0 in 1A District 7 play. Hanover fell to 4-6.
James Irwin 3, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: The Jaguars (8-3, 3-2 3A Tri-Peaks) won the first set easily, 25-12, but Vanguard (0-9, 0-6) put up a fight the rest of the way and forced a fourth set after defeating James Irwin 25-22 in the third.
The Jaguars were led by Tanea Warner’s 10 kills, followed by Asofitu Lefano with nine and Noelani Tulensa and Kya Willis, who both had seven.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Rampart 0
At Rampart: Taylor Buckley, Trinity Jackson and Riley Putnicki each had eight kills as the Rangers (8-1) took down their seventh straight opponent, this time in a nonconference matchup against the Rams (4-4). The Rangers have dropped just two sets in their last seven matches since falling to Chaparral in Lewis-Palmer's only loss.
Manitou Springs 3, Florence 0
At Manitou: The Mustangs (10-1, 5-0 3A Tri-Peaks) remained undefeated in conference play with a quick win over Florence (5-4, 1-4) on Thursday. Manitou hasn’t dropped a set in its last three matches.
Falcon 3, Widefield 1
BOYS’ TENNIS
Coronado 6, Rampart 1
At Rampart: The Cougars (8-2, 5-0 5A CSML) won the 5A CSML title after winning all but one match against the Rams (4-5, 3-3) on Thursday.
The Cougars won all three singles matches after Reilly Fredell defeated Alex Nguyen in the No. 1 singles match, Tucker Travins defeated Oliver Nguyen at No. 2 and Jackson Shaeffer beat Atharva Vispute at No. 3. Rampart’s lone win came in No. 2 doubles when Ganesh Pandian and David Gao defeated William White and Sebastian Barber.
Doherty 5, Palmer 2
At Doherty: Palmer’s Nos. 1 and 3 doubles teams pushed Doherty to the brink in the only matches to go three sets, but the Spartans (7-3, 3-2 5A CSML) prevailed as Saif Noreldee and Kevin Dunn defeated Weston Sullivan and Mat Simms in No. 1 doubles, while Dustin Klose and Erik Stearns outlasted Aidan Nelson and Clayton Myers at No. 3 doubles.
Palmer’s Gabe Hurcomb defeated Doherty’s Vaughn Biggs in No. 2 singles and Garrett Danico and Giles Lewis beat Vicente Tapia and Blake Webber in No. 2 doubles for Palmer’s other win. Doherty’s Dominic Manzo defeated Ethan Howard at No. 1 singles. Palmer fell to 7-3 and 3-2 in league.
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East 5, Liberty 0
At Denver East: The Lancers (1-6-1) were only down one at the half, but Denver East (4-3) scored four times in the second half to blank Liberty.