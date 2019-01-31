BOYS' BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 67, Elbert 37
At Evangelical Christian: Jason Holt scored 28 points with four 3-pointers, Sam Mote chipped in 18 and the Eagles rolled to their seventh straight win with a 25-point third quarter in a Class 1A Black Forest League game.
Braydon Hekkers also added 10 points for ECA (12-3, 3-0).
Elbert (6-7, 2-1) ended a two-game winning streak.
Fountain-Fort Carson 79, Palmer 79
At Palmer: Rashon Barron led with 27 points as the Trojans stayed undefeated at 7-0 in the Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League.
The Trojans (13-5) have won three straight after losing to Mountain Vista in nonconference action.
Liberty 58, Rampart 42
At Rampart: Sean Bohuslavsky led with 20 points, Dalin Smith contributed with 18 and the Lancers (8-10, 3-4) pulled away from a 28-18 halftime lead with a 20-9 third quarter in the 5A/4A CSML game.
Brandon Sanger led Rampart (2-16, 0-8) with 11 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 57, Palmer 31
At Palmer: Torie Bass led with 20 points, Samiyah Worrell added 16 points and eight rebounds and the Trojans held on after owning a 28-14 halftime advantage in the Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League game.
The Trojans (14-4, 6-1) have won four of their last five games.
Sanee' Cates finished with a team-high 18 points for the Terrors (4-16, 0-9).
Liberty 50, Rampart 35
At Rampart: Jenna Smith finished with 16 points and a pair of 3-pointers, Baylee Adams added eight and the Lancers were in control early in the 5A/4A CSML game.
Liberty (11-7, 5-2) has won two straight games after losing to Fountain-Fort Carson last week.
Rampart (3-16, 2-6) has lost two of its last three games.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pikes Peak Athletics Conference Championships
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain arrived Thursday at its own pool with a winning attitude, evident by their preliminary times.
The Indians clocked the fastest time in all but one of the 11 swimming events.
Frances Hayward (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Lehman Harper (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Sophia Bricker (100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) each finished with the times in their respective events.
Lewis-Palmer's Meredith Rees finished with the fastest 100 butterfly time of 1 minute, 1.79 seconds -- just ahead of Cheyenne Mountain's Kambry Lightfoot's 1:04.56.
The championship meet starts at 4 p.m. Friday.
Cheyenne Mountain won the title in 2017 before the Indians finished as runners-up last year behind Lewis-Palmer.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain's Carr honored by Pac-12
The honors keep rolling in for ex-Cheyenne Mountain swimming star Daniel Carr.
Shortly after being named to the USA Swimming Pan American Games roster, the UC-Berkeley star was awarded Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honors. His first such honor arrived after Carr swept the 100-yard backstroke events in dual meets at Arizona and Arizona State.
Cal is the top-ranked team in the country and will compete in the Pac-12 championships March 6-9.
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 38, Lewis-Palmer 34
Lewis-Palmer: It came down to the last match, and Discovery Canyon's Zach Holzwarth pulled through as he prevailed in a win over Roman Smith at 120 pounds.
The Thunder won despite forfeiting two matches.
Patrick Allis (126), Tyce Dantzler (132), Nicholas Ganis (138), Dylan Ruane (145) and Tanner Sukle (160) all finished with pins for the Thunder.
Lewis-Palmer's Will Bergman (113), Jake Martin (170) and Cade Burton (182) each pinned their respective opponent.
Woodland Park 45, Sand Creek 24
At Woodland Park: Brady Hankin (106), Colton Simonis (132), Adam Garner (145) and Cole Gray (170) all earned pins to lead the way for Woodland Park, which won despite giving up three forfeits.
Sand Creek's Zeke Howard finished with a pin.