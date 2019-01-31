GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Pikes Peak Athletics Conference Championships

At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain arrived Thursday at its own pool with a winning attitude, evident by their preliminary times.

The Indians clocked the fastest time in all but one of the 11 swimming events.

Frances Hayward (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Lehman Harper (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Sophia Bricker (100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) each finished with the top prelim times in their respective events.

Lewis-Palmer's Meredith Rees finished with the fastest 100 butterfly time of 1 minute, 1.79 seconds -- just ahead of Cheyenne Mountain's Kambry Lightfoot's 1:04.56.

The championship meet starts at 4 p.m. Friday.

Cheyenne Mountain's Carr honored by Pac-12

The honors keep rolling in for ex-Cheyenne Mountain swimming star Daniel Carr.

Shortly after being named to the USA Swimming Pan American Games roster, the UC-Berkeley star was awarded Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honors. His first such honor arrived after Carr swept the 100-yard backstroke events in dual meets at Arizona and Arizona State.

Cal is the top-ranked team in the country and will compete in the Pac-12 championships March 6-9.

This story will be updated. Check back with gazettepreps.com.

