GIRLS’ TENNIS
4A Region 1
At The Club at Flying Horse: Air Academy advanced six positions to Friday’s finals, while Palmer Ridge qualified four to highlight first-day action at Region 1 play.
Pine Creek reached finals in two doubles positions, while host Discovery Canyon got one doubles team through to the finals.
“Everyone is battling it out,” Discovery Canyon coach Brian Thirkell said. “Of the six teams here, five have players in the finals. It’s a tough region.”
Play continues Friday morning at Discovery Canyon Campus and The Club at Flying Horse.
4A Region 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Event host Cheyenne Mountain qualified all seven of its positions for Friday’s finals and will meet Coronado in six of them.
Through the first day, the Indians lead the team standings with 56 points, followed by Coronado (46) and Lewis-Palmer (29).
5A Region 5
At Englewood: Doherty placed third in the team standings but didn’t qualify an individual player as play wrapped up at Colorado Athletic Center Inverness.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Scorpion Invitational
At Springs Ranch Golf Club: Christina Cheng of Discovery Canyon fired a 1-over-par 72 to take the individual title by a whopping 11 shots, and the Thunder claimed the team crown by one shot over Cheyenne Mountain.
It’s the second title in three days for Cheng, who on Monday took top medalist honors at the Lady Spartan Invitational at the Colorado Springs Country Club.
Ashlee Sample of Palmer Ridge finished second in the overall standings with an 83, followed by Milan Katalin of Cheyenne Mountain (86), Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin (88) and Jules De Leon of TCA (89).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 15, Fairview 9
At Boulder: Pine Creek outscored Fairview by three goals in each half to gradually pull away as the Eagles ended the regular season on a 14-game winning streak.
The Eagles (14-1) were No. 5 in the RPI entering Thursday’s game.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 14, Ponderosa 4
At Air Academy: Air Academy locked down second place in the 4A Southern League, dominating Ponderosa in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The win boosted the Kadets, who lost three of four to start the season, to 11-4, 5-1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 2, Thomas MacLaren 0
At Fountain Valley: Sofia Mier and Chloe Mason scored in the second half to help Fountain Valley past Thomas MacLaren to clinch the 2A Region 1 championship.
Tilly Rahm had four saves for the Danes (12-2, 9-1), who avenged a 3-0 loss to the Highlanders on April 16.
Thomas MacLaren finished the regular season with marks of 10-5 and 7-3.
Manitou Springs 7, Vanguard 0
At The Vanguard School: Manitou Springs won its regular-season finale to clinch no worse than a tie for the Tri-Peaks West title by shutting out Vanguard.
The Mustangs (7-7-1, 4-0-1) will find out soon if the crown is sole or shared. Salida (11-2-1, 3-0-1) meets CSCS at 4 p.m. Friday.
Sand Creek 1, Discovery Canyon 0
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek snapped a scoreless tie with a goal with three minutes left as the Scorpions ended the regular season with a dramatic victory.
Sand Creek improved to 13-2 and 5-2 in the 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Discovery Canyon fell to 6-7-2, 2-4-1.
Rampart 5, Coronado 0
At District 20 Stadium: Rampart didn’t have a letdown following an emotional win over TCA on Wednesday, dominating Coronado to run the Rams’ winning streak to 14 games.
The Rams (14-0, 6-0 4A/5A CS Metro) led 2-0 at halftime.
Coronado finished the regular season 6-9, 2-4.
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Carly Fetters scored four goals, and Lisa Long and Emma Hanson added two each as Cheyenne Mountain continued its second-half surge with by shutting out Vista Ridge.
The Indians (7-7, 5-4 4A/5A Pikes Peak) won for the fifth time in seven games and finish the regular season with a nonleague clash against undefeated Rampart on Saturday at District 20 Stadium.
BASEBALL
Pine Creek 3-19, Liberty 0-6
At Pine Creek: Drake Logan homered in each game, Riley Cornelio drove in five runs, and Pine Creek cranked out five home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Liberty.
Logan’s two-run shot gave the Eagles (13-6, 9-0 4A/5A CS Metro) a 2-0 lead in the first game, then a grand slam by Jake Danussi and three-run blast by Cornelio helped Pine Creek open up a 13-4 lead in the second inning of the nightcap.
Bricen Sites had two RBIs for the Lancers (8-10, 4-4) in the second game.
Discovery Canyon 10, Air Academy 8
At Discovery Canyon: Zach Surface homered twice and drove in seven runs to lift Discovery Canyon past Air Academy to nullify a 3-for-3, five-RBI effort from Brayden White.
Hunter Lindell added a home run and three RBIs for the Thunder (10-8, 6-5 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Air Academy fell to 10-10, 5-6.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Falcon 5
At Cheyenne Mountain: Aaron Berkhoff hit two home runs and drove in three runs, and Donovan Jackson added three RBIs to lead Cheyenne Mountain (17-2, 11-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak) past Falcon (7-12, 4-7) to keep the Indians undefeated in league play.
Vista Ridge 7, Sand Creek 3
At Vista Ridge: Elijah Trujillo sparked a four-run rally in the sixth inning with a run-scoring single to boost Vista Ridge past Sand Creek.
In the third inning, Taber Banks drove in a run and later scored on an error to give Sand Creek (5-11, 0-8 4A/5A Pikes Peak) a 3-2 lead, but Nick Baba’s RBI double in the fifth tied the game at 3 for the Wolves (4-14, 3-8).
Calhan 13, CSCS 11
At Mountain Lion Park: Brayden Dillingham’s two-run homer in the fifth broke a 4-4 tie and gave Calhan the lead for good as the Bulldogs scored nine unanswered runs late and held off Colorado Springs Christian School in nonleague action.
Calhan (15-4) built a 13-4 lead in the seventh inning before CSCS (8-9) rallied for seven runs and had the potential tying runs on base before Nathan Deputy struck out JT Shull to end the game.
TCA 10, Elizabeth 1
At The Classical Academy: Noah Lasecki tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out nine, and Hayden Cooper and Jason Moore drove in three runs apiece as TCA rolled past Elizabeth.
Cooper gave the Titans (13-4) the lead for good with a two-run double to open the scoring in the first inning as TCA opened up an 8-0 advantage after three innings.
Canon City 9, Woodland Park 4
At Canon City: Kaleb Crossman’s run-scoring single ignited a five-run rally in the sixth inning as Canon City rallied to beat Woodland Park.
Matthew Lecky gave Woodland Park (8-12) an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single.
Ben Marushack tossed a complete game for Canon City (16-6), striking out six and allowing two earned runs and eight hits.