GIRLS’ SOCCER
Canon City 4, Pueblo South 2
At Canon City: Four Tigers found the back of the net in a nonconference win. Mady Ley, Abigail Rupp, Macy French and Cassidy Heimel each scored for Canon City. Heimel, French, Rupp and Kelsea Nelson also earned assists.
Ley also had five saves in goal. Jordan Konty had two stops.
BASEBALL
Air Academy 14, Fruita Monument 5
At Fruita Monument: The Kadets scored seven runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a nine-run nonconference win to end a two-game skid.
The Kadets are 5-6.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Elizabeth 5
At Elizabeth: Jason Shuger smacked in five runs to help the Rangers clinch a dominant victory on the road.
Chris Roades and Colton Stegman had two RBIs each.
The win broke a two-game losing streak for Lewis-Palmer (6-3). Elizabeth falls to 3-7.
Saint Viator 12, Woodland Park 8
At Greenway Festival: Caleb Elliott knocked in two runs, but it wasn’t enough to lift Woodland Park over Saint Viator in the team’s Greenway Festival finale. The Panthers have lost six straight.
Peyton 5, Limon 0
Grand Junction Central 18, Liberty 6
Standley Lake 4, St. Mary’s 1
Crossroads 15, Manitou Springs 4
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Thunder Ridge 16, Palmer 5