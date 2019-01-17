BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 58, Woodland Park 55
At Canon City: The Panthers (3-11, 2-5 4A CSML) and Tigers (7-7, 3-4) kept it close throughout this rivalry matchup, but it was the Tigers who prevailed Thursday. The game was knotted up at 42 apiece after three quarters, but Canon City outscored Woodland Park 16-13 in the final frame to notch its third consecutive win.
Coronado 74, Rampart 61
At Rampart: The Rams’ tough season continued after dropping their third consecutive game and falling to 0-5 in 5A/4A CSML play. The Cougars improved to 6-10 and 3-3 in league.
The Classical Academy 63, Mesa Ridge 42
At TCA: Kade Walker led the Titans with 27 points, Micah Lamberth scored 14 and Tyler Trogstad added 11 as the Titans (9-5, 5-2 4A CSML) fought off the Grizzlies (4-10, 3-4) to get back in the win column after falling to Harrison 55-53 on Tuesday. Mesa Ridge saw a three-game win streak come to an end with the loss.
Pine Creek 76, Christian Heritage (Okla.) 61
At Colby, Kan.: Pikes Peak region No. 2 Pine Creek (11-3) got back to winning after two consecutive losses to Valor Christian and Liberty. Thursday’s win came in the Eagles’ opening matchup at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby, Kan. Peyton Westfall led Pine Creek with 23 points. Three other Eagles notched double-digit scores, including Max Lofy with 12, Colton Yaeger with 11 and Grant Wilkinson scored 10. Westfall’s 23 points marked a season-high for the junior who scored 22 against Pueblo West one week ago.
Sierra 76, Mitchell 56
At Sierra: After seeing their four-game win streak come to an end Tuesday when the Stallions fell to Widefield, Sierra (8-5, 5-1 4A CSML) got back on track with a win over Mitchell (3-10, 0-6).
Widefield 58, Elizabeth 30
At Widefield: The Trojans (8-6, 5-2 4A CSML) made it two in a row after defeating Sierra on Tuesday and dominating Elizabeth (2-12, 1-6).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 63, Mitchell 19
At Mitchell: The Stallions (8-5, 4-2 4A CSML) were one basket short of tying the Marauders' (5-8, 1-5) final score in the first quarter alone after Sierra outscored Mitchell 17-7 in the first and led 43-11 at the half.
Coronado 42, Rampart 40
At Rampart: The Rams (1-15, 0-4 5A/4A CSML) nearly earned their second victory, but were outlasted by the Cougars (9-7, 4-2) in a battle.
Scott City (Kan.) 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 40
At Colby, Kansas, tournament: Samiyah Worrell led the Trojans with 11 points, but Pikes Peak region No. 4 F-FC (9-3) was unable to earn the victory in its opening game at the Orange and Black Classic in Kansas.
WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Air Academy 17
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians earned five victories by fall in the dual against rival Air Academy, the quickest of which came when Mason Nordyke pinned Austin Kloss in 38 seconds in the 138-pound matchup.
Nicholas Grizales (106), Konrad Ziegler (152), Coloton Bellew (195) and Ivan Miranda (285) also earned victories by fall for the Indians. Air Academy’s Cole Eck (220) earned the only victory by fall for the Kadets. Air Academy posted four victories to Cheyenne Mountain’s 10, two of which were forfeits.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 227, Palmer 80
At Rampart: The Kadets (1-5) earned their first victory of the season in dominant fashion after earning wins in all but one event against the Terrors (1-5). Lauren Johnson touched first in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. She finished eight seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer, teammate Kate Nelson, in the 200, and dominated the 500 after finishing in 6:08.38. The second-place finisher touched in 6:35.07.
Annabel Lewis earned Palmer’s lone victory after finishing 1 second ahead of Air Academy’s Kate Guiberson in the 100 butterfly.
HOCKEY
Doherty 4, Mullen 1
At The Edge: Doherty’s first goal came a little more than eight minutes into play in the first period, but then the Spartans (9-0-2) took complete control in the nonconference matchup with three consecutive goals in under four minutes into the second. Max Gault scored the Spartans’ first and last goals, and Austin Vatland and Thomas Hollan each scored in between.
Larry Simons scored Mullen’s (6-3) lone goal in the second period. The Spartans sit atop the Apex league at 5-0.