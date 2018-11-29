GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Rampart 209, Air Academy 105
At Rampart: Maggie Buckley, the state runner-up earlier this year, broke Rampart’s 20-year-old six-dive mark with 302.75 points, and the Rams started defense of their 4A team title by winning 11 of 12 events in downing Air Academy.
Fellow Rams diver Gabrielle Peltier finished second with 298.85 points, which also surpassed the previous school record of 277.00 set by Shalece Kofford in 1998, who won the 4A state diving title later that year.
In the swimming events, Edenna Chen, the reigning 4A 100-yard breaststroke champion, took first in the 100 free and 50 free on Thursday. Molly Smith (200 free and 500 free) and Laelle Brovold (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) also had two-event victories for Rampart.
McKeely Lazzelle took first in the 100 breaststroke to highlight the dual for Air Academy.
Cheyenne Mountain 133, Coronado 53
At Cheyenne Mountain: Harper Lehman (50 and 100 freestyle) and Kambry Lightfoot (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) paced Cheyenne Mountain to a season-opening win over Coronado.
The Indians also claimed all three relays and 11 of 12 events overall.
Coronado got on the board on a 100 freestyle victory by Erin Field.
Liberty 138, Palmer 46
At Liberty: Madison Connor took first in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle to lead Liberty, which claimed victory in all 11 swimming events.
Mia Pepper of Palmer won the diving event as the Terrors claimed the top three spots.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 61, Sand Creek 38
At Sand Creek: Cameron Horton led all scorers with 14 points, and Grant Wilkinson added 12 as Pine Creek dominated Sand Creek as Eagles coach Joe Rausch returned to his former home of 13 years.
“It was so odd,” Rausch said. “But it was great to see all the amazing teachers I used to work with.”
Rausch led the Scorpions to the 4A state semifinals in 2014 before heading to Pine Creek later that year.
The Eagles led 11-3 after one quarter and opened up a 28-13 advantage heading into halftime.
Izaiah Jordan led the Scorpions (0-2) with eight points.
Cheyenne Mountain 70, Pueblo South 43
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Javonte Johnson led all scorers with 22 points as Cheyenne Mountain used a 41-18 run in the first half to rout Pueblo South.
Will Louis added 10 points for the Indians (2-0), who limited the Colts to 31-percent shooting from the floor.
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 58, F-FC 49
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Keyshawn Maltbia’s 18 points and nine rebounds – both team highs – weren’t enough as Fountain-Fort Carson dropped its season opener in first-day action from the Trojan Classic.
His jumper cut the deficit to 51-49 late in the fourth quarter, but F-FC went scoreless the rest of the way as the Buffaloes closed things out with five clutch free throws down the stretch.
Pueblo West 53, Palmer 49
At Pueblo Central: Darien Meyers had a monster game for Palmer with 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots but missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game in the closing seconds as the Terrors dropped their season opener to Pueblo West at the Pueblo County Boys Holiday Tournament.
Air Academy 71, Pueblo Central 67
At Pueblo Central: Tim Marshall scored 19 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Air Academy held off Pueblo Central to win its season opener in Pueblo.
Austin Graham had 16 points, Gabe Beal added 13, and Justin Graham recorded a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Kadets (1-0), who trailed 31-28 at halftime but took the lead for good by outscoring the Wildcats 22-15 in the third quarter.
TCA 55, Pueblo County 47
At Pueblo County: Kade Walker led four scorers in double figures with 18 points, and TCA broke away with an 18-10 fourth-quarter run as the Titans were victorious in the head coaching debut of Leo Swiontek.
Jackson Tanton added 14 points for the Titans, who also got 11 from Tyler Trogstad and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Micah Lamberth.
Holy Family 69, Sierra 50
At Broomfield: Holy Family used a 41-28 scoring advantage over the final two quarters to pull away from Sierra in first-day action from the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic.
Demetrius Long led the Stallions (1-1) with 15 points. Imani Grigsby had 12 for Sierra, which trailed only 28-22 at halftime.
Lewis-Palmer 68, D’Evelyn 48
At Broomfield: Lewis-Palmer, last year’s 4A state runner-up, blew out to a 37-13 lead by halftime in a season-opening victory over D’Evelyn at the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic.
Harrison 48, Palmer Ridge 45
At Coronado: Harrison held off a late charge to knock off Palmer Ridge, offsetting a 14-point performance from Wes McEvoy in opening-day action from the Coronado Tipoff Gauntlet.
“We got down 17-1, then we fought back to be ahead by one with a minute left,” Bears coach Nick Mayer said. “Early jitters hurt us, and Harrison was well coached and scrappy.”
Grant Renwick added 11 points for Palmer Ridge.
Coronado 58, Montrose 47
At Coronado: Ladarius Mays poured in 23 points as Coronado pulled away in the second half to win its season opener.
Kyler Weiss-Sullivan scored 11 points and Bryce McKee added 10 for the Cougars, who outscored the Indians 33-22 in the second half after hitting intermission in a 25-all deadlock.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 39, Grand Junction Central 31
At Palmer: Ashten Prechtel poured in 25 points to help Discovery Canyon struggle to a season-opening win at the Palmer Tip Off Tournament.
Cora Ferguson added 10 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Warriors in all four quarters.
“Early in the game, Ashten stepped out and hit a few 3-pointers, and that really opened up the floor,” Thunder coach Heath Kirkham said. “That really was the difference. It was an ugly win as we have a bunch of inexperienced kids, but our senior leaders stepped up and took control of the game.”
Discovery Canyon next will meet Pueblo South, last season’s 4A state runner-up, at 8 p.m. Friday.
Denver South 40, Palmer 37
At Palmer: Palmer couldn’t quite recover from an early 15-point deficit, falling to Denver South in the Terrors’ season opener.
Sanee’ Cates scored 12 points for Palmer, which trailed 23-8 at halftime.
Palmer also got 10 rebounds from Dionne Wilson, but the Terrors struggled to score, especially from the free-throw line, where they went just 17 of 35.
F-FC 43, Eaglecrest 33
At Centennial: Samiyah Worrell surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in leading Fountain-Fort Carson to a season-opening win over Eaglecrest.
WRESTLING
Pine Creek 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 22
At Pine Creek: Abner Schwab (145 pounds), Jace Graves (152) David Counts (182) all pinned their opponents in the first minute to pace Pine Creek to a season-opening win.
Draygan Colonese (170), Nicholas Vialpando (220), Alex Gomez (285) and Ethan Hubbell (126) also recorded pins for the Eagles.
Korbin Brown (160), Taylor Vasquez (132) and Antone Anderson (106) had pins for the Trojans.