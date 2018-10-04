BOYS’ TENNIS
4A Region 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain won region titles in all seven spots, piling up 84 points and convincingly winning the team title.
The Indians finished well ahead of Coronado (54), Air Academy (48) and The Vanguard School (34).
Joey Geisz, Paul Jones and Oliver Muhl claimed singles victories for Cheyenne Mountain, while the doubles teams of Grant Leap-Robbie Metz, Max Schultz-Carver Ward, Bennett Ziegler-Konrad Ziegler and Joseph Martensen-Jackson Miller also won their respective title matches.
Coronado qualified for program-best five spots: Reilly Fredell, Tucker Travins and Jackson Shaeffer (single) to go with Noah Enoch-Grayson Graham and Ian Lewis-Nicholas Pharris (doubles).
Air Academy doubles teams of Justin Brand-Will MacGuire and Chase Harris-Brayden White also earned berths to next weekend’s tournament at Pueblo City Park.
5A Region 8
At Denver City Park: Liberty senior Sean Bohuslavsky finished runner-up at No. 3 singles to earn a spot at the upcoming 5A state tournament, Oct. 11-13 at Gates Tennis Center in Denver.
FOOTBALL
Doherty 17, Chaparral 0
At Echo Park Stadium: Jose Handford hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to get Doherty rolling, and its defense took care of the rest as the Spartans (3-4, 2-0 5A South) won their third straight after an 0-4 start.
Rampart 41, Widefield 7
At District 20 Stadium: Cale Cormaney had two touchdown runs, Kevin Witcher ran for another and also returned an interception for a score as Rampart used a 34-point first quarter to blow past Widefield.
Chris Yoo and Ethan Meyer also had rushing touchdowns for the Rams (4-2, 1-0 4A Pikes Peak), who led 41-0 at halftime.
Widefield (1-5, 0-1) prevented the shutout after Treshawn Green threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Maska late in the third quarter.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 1, Rampart 0
At District 20 Stadium: Jeffrey Koch’s goal with 22 minutes left in regulation broke a scoreless tie and lifted Liberty past defending league champ Rampart to deal the Rams their first loss of the season.
Koch pounced on a loose ball following Caleb Norwood’s free kick and put it past Rams goalkeeper David Glazener for Liberty (8-3, 3-0 5A CS Metro League).
“We actually just worked on free kicks the other day in practice,” Lancers coach Chaz Woodson said. “Caleb put the ball to the back side and their defender deflected it, and Jeff was running in and put it in the back of the net. It was a great team effort, and I was very proud of how our defense played.”
Rampart (9-1-1, 2-1) had outscored its opponents 45-8 in its previous 10 games.
Vista Ridge 7, Sand Creek 1
At Vista Ridge: Four first-half goals got Vista Ridge (7-5, 3-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) off and rolling in a rout of District 49 rival Sand Creek (6-6, 1-3).
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Palmer Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: First-half goals by Reese Nilsen and Dylan Baeck powered Cheyenne Mountain (8-3-1, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) past Palmer Ridge (1-8-1, 0-4) to extend the Indians’ winning streak to five games.
Air Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Air Academy (10-1-1, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) set the tone with two goals in the first half as the Kadets blanked Lewis-Palmer (6-6, 4-2).
Atlas Prep 4, Ellicott 1
At Ellicott: Atlas Prep broke open a close game with four goals in the second half, making the Gryphons (11-0, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks) the state’s last 3A undefeated and untied team.
TCA 2, Widefield 1
At Widefield: TCA (9-3, 5-0 4A CS Metro) held off Widefield to remain undefeated in league play.
Salif Doumbia scored for Widefield (6-4-1, 1-3).
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 20, Sierra 0, 3 innings
At El Pomar: Kylie Pfannenstiel went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and also struck out seven of the nine batters she faced as Elizabeth clinched its third straight 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title.
The Cardinals (15-8, 8-0) have won all 24 league games since joining the CS Metro League in 2016.
Mesa Ridge 10, Widefield 3
At Widefield: Ariadna Martinez paced a 13-hit attack by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Mesa Ridge past District 3 rival Widefield and finish in sole possession of second place in the league standings.
Solena Ornelas and Aubree Krupp drove in two runs apiece for the Grizzlies (16-7, 7-1), who jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Dana Atencio and Macy Roth each had two-hit games for Widefield (14-9, 6-2).
Woodland Park 13, Canon City 12
At Canon City: Angelina Woods homered, doubles and drove in three runs, and Woodland Park scored twice in the sixth inning to snap an 11-all tie as the Panthers held off Canon City to end the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.
Gabby Cox and Dani Thrailkill each drove in two runs for Woodland Park (10-13, 5-3).
Canon City fell to 10-13, 4-4.
La Junta 10, St. Mary’s 3
At La Junta: Three errors led to six unearned runs as St. Mary’s lost for the fourth time in six tries following a 14-game winning streak.
Cassidy Sorensen had two RBIs for the Pirates (17-6, 5-2 3A Region 2).
Florence 14, James Irwin 9
At Florence: Novalee Velez drove in three runs and helped James Irwin to a fast start, but the Jaguars couldn’t hold the lead as Florence rallied for a league victory.
The Jaguars (4-17, 1-6 3A Region 2) led 6-0 in the second inning.
Florence (3-18, 2-5) scored seven runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Palmer Ridge: Riley Anderson led three hitters in double digits with 17 kills as Palmer Ridge(10-5, 2-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) rallied from a two-set deficit to down Cheyenne Mountain (7-8, 1-2), 25-27, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-9.
Woodland Park 3, Canon City 2
At Woodland Park: Sarah Garner had a game-high 24 kills and added nine total blocks to help Woodland Park (8-1, 3-0 4A CS Metro League) to a thrilling 15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-12 win over Canon City (8-6, 2-1).