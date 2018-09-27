FOOTBALL
Pueblo South 20, Lewis-Palmer 12
At Dutch Clark Stadium: The Rangers (3-2) could only manage a safety in the second half as Lewis-Palmer fell to Pueblo South (1-4).
The Pueblo South defense slowed a potent Lewis-Palmer offense, which had scored 27, 35 and 60 points in its last three games (all were wins).
The lone Lewis-Palmer touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Colton Baroni to senior tight end Joel Scott.
Green Mountain 17, Falcon 14
At Green Mountain: A fourth-quarter field goal was the difference as Falcon (1-4) fell to Green Mountain (3-2).
Three of the four defeats for Falcon have been by a combined five points. A bright spot for Falcon was senior Drake Antoon’s 62-yard scamper for a touchdown.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 6, Palmer 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Rampart remained unbeaten (7-0-1, 1-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) by cruising to the win over Palmer (1-8, 0-1).
Senior Dillon O'Neal scored twice for the Rams, as five different players got on the scoresheet for Rampart.
The Rampart defense has only allowed seven goals this season.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Two first-half goals held up as the Indians (6-3-1, 2-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat Lewis-Palmer (5-5, 1-1).
Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At Pine Creek: The Eagles (3-6-1, 1-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) made a 2-1 halftime lead stick in the win over Fountain-Fort Carson (5-4-1, 0-1).
Senior Mitch Frost and junior Carter Esterle both scored for Pine Creek.
Colorado Springs Christian School 9, Vanguard 2
At CSCS: The Coursers (0-7, 0-3 3A Tri-Peaks) kept things tight against CSCS (6-3, 2-1) in the first half, which finished tied at two goals apiece.
But a seven-goal second half explosion quickly decided the outcome, and the Lions earned a third victory in a row.
Sophomore Gabe Skur scored both goals for Vanguard.
Liberty 5, Coronado 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Four goals in the second half helped Liberty (6-3, 1-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) run away from Coronado (3-7, 0-1).
Juniors Kylan Crafts-Thimmig and Jesse Boyd both had two goals for Liberty.
Woodland Park 3, Widefield 2 (OT)
At Woodland Park: It took overtime, but the Panthers (5-4, 1-1 4A Colorado Springs Metro) got back above .500 by beating Widefield (6-3-1, 1-2).
Air Academy 1, Palmer Ridge 0
At Air Academy: A second-half goal was enough as the Kadets (8-1-1, 2-0 5A /4A Pikes Peak) beat Palmer Ridge (1-6-1, 0-2).
Air Academy hasn’t lost since Aug. 25.
Fountain Valley 4, Rye 1
At Fountain Valley: Three second-half goals allowed the Danes (6-3, 5-0 2A Region 1) to pull away from Rye (2-5, 2-3) after only leading by a goal at halftime.
Senior Aly Kassam scored twice, and junior Rin Akimoto and sophomore Phan Anh Dao added the other tallies for Fountain Valley.
After falling 2-1 to Salida in overtime on Sept. 15, Fountain Valley has reeled off four straight wins, outscoring opponents 19-1 in that stretch.
Elizabeth 4, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Elizabeth (2-7, 1-2 4A Colorado Springs Metro) found the back of the net three times in the second half to keep Sierra (0-8-1, 0-3) winless.
VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Palmer Ridge 0
At Discovery Canyon: Two close sets sandwiched an easier win for the Thunder, as Discovery Canyon (12-1, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat Palmer Ridge (7-4, 0-1) 25-22, 25-13, 25-23.
Senior Hannah Pethtel recorded eight kills and three aces in the win for the Thunder.
After falling 3-0 to Erie in the season opener, Discovery Canyon hasn’t lost.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Falcon 0
At Falcon: The Rangers (11-1, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat Falcon (10-7, 0-1) soundly, 25-5, 25-10, 25-12 in the conference opener for both teams.
The loss halted a seven-game winning streak for Falcon. Besides the lone defeat to Chaparral on Sept. 4, Lewis-Palmer has only lost two sets all season.
Woodland Park 3, Harrison 0
At Woodland Park: The trio of senior Kourtney Cox, junior Sarah Garner and sophomore Trinity Mcabee each recorded six kills in the victory for Woodland Park (6-1, 1-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) over Harrison (7-5, 0-1).
In a battle of teams nicknamed the Panthers, Harrison couldn’t quite hold Woodland Park back, falling 25-16, 28-26, 25-21.
Colorado Springs School 3, Calhan 1
At CSS: The Kodiaks (6-5, 4-1 2A Black Forest) took a fairly balanced match against Calhan (5-7, 1-3) 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21.
Sophomore Elise Layton had a monster attacking game for CSS, finishing with 21 kills, while fellow sophomore Whitney Richardi added eight kills.
Canon City 3, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Sophomore Cailynn Andreis sparked Canon City with 11 kills and the Tigers (7-5, 1-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) beat Sierra (3-9, 0-1) 25-22, 25-14, 25-10.
SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 16, Pine Creek 12
At Pine Creek: Propelled by a seven-run fifth inning, the Thunder (12-7, 6-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat Pine Creek (10-9, 8-0 5A Colorado Springs Metro).
After losing six of the first seven games, Discovery Canyon has only lost once since Sept. 1.
Sophomore Isabelle Murphy helped get the Thunder offense rolling with four RBIs.
Widefield 15, Woodland Park 8
At Woodland Park: Trailing 10-8 entering the fifth inning, Woodland Park (8-12, 4-2 4A Colorado Springs Metro) couldn’t manage any more offense as Widefield (14-7, 6-0) won on the road.
Freshman Shalee Schoendaller recorded two RBIs in the loss for Woodland Park.
Widefield has won seven of its last nine games, while Woodland Park has only claimed victory in three of its last seven games.
St. Mary’s 4, Rocky Ford 3 (10 innings)
At St. Mary’s: After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Pirates (16-4, 4-0 3A District 2) battled back to tie Rocky Ford (12-6, 5-1) before winning in extra innings to keep St. Mary’s at the top of the conference standings.
Senior Peyton Richter threw a complete game, recording eight strikeouts. Junior Katherine Chartier had an RBI for the Pirates in the win.
For St. Mary’s, the victory avenged a 10-4 defeat in Rocky Ford on Saturday.
Alamosa 11, Florence 5
At Alamosa: After scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, Florence (2-17, 1-4 3A District 2) wouldn’t score again until the sixth inning, by which time it trailed 10-2. Alamosa (5-8, 2-3) scored in every inning but the third on the way to the win.
Senior Aleycea Tolsma paced Alamosa with three RBIs.
Lamar 7, James Irwin 0
At Lamar: The James Irwin (4-15, 1-4 3A District 2) offense never got going, and the Jaguars fell on the road to Lamar (14-6, 4-1).
Lamar has won its last five games. Senior Haley Young and freshman Sierra Finn combined to record eight strikeouts for James Irwin.
Canon City 15, Mitchell 4 (5 innings)
At Canon City: The Tigers (9-12, 3-3 4A Colorado Springs Metro) poured on an 11-run first inning and didn’t look back, beating Mitchell (5-14, 1-7).
Seven players knocked in RBIs for Canon City.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 4, Fountain Valley 3
At Fountain Valley: The match between Fountain Valley (4-2, 3-1 4A Region 7) and Vanguard (7-1) came down to the wire.
Tied 3-3, the No. 3 doubles teams battled all the way, with the Vanguard team of Sterling Lee and Andre Mastalir winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) to give the Coursers the team victory as well.
Vanguard also took two of the three singles matches, with senior Seth Fuqua winning 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 singles and senior Jame Le taking the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-2.
Jeb Brown and Felix Li won the No. 2 doubles match for Fountain Valley, 6-4, 6-1.
Kent Denver 6, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (9-3, 5-1 4A Region 6) couldn’t quite keep pace with Kent Denver (5-4).
But Cheyenne Mountain made the Sun Devils earn the win, as five of the six Kent Denver victories came in three sets. The lone Cheyenne Mountain win came in No. 2 doubles, where senior Max Schultz and sophomore Carver Ward were victorious, 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS’ GOLF
Tri-Peaks League Championship (Wednesday)
Led by Peter Stinar’s 69, St. Mary’s took home the team title. Luke Calvin (83) and RJ Davis (88) also finished in the top 10 individually, along with JW Mills.
JONATHAN TOMAN, THE GAZETTE