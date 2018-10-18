CROSS COUNTRY
CLASS 5A Region 5
The Pine Creek girls took first and the boys placed third at the Region 5 meet at Monument Valley Park.
The Rampart girls snuck into a state qualifying spot thanks to a second-place finish by Hope James - the top area finisher at the regional with a time of 16:05.52. She was chased by Pine Creek’s Lucy Hart in third (16:10.72), and Katie Hibbard in fifth (16/20.14).
On the boys’ side, Rampart’s Ben Conlin took gold (15:58.06), followed by Palmer’s Gus McIntyre in second (16:05.45). Doherty’s Matthew Blizzard placed sixth (16:10.28) and Pine Creek’s Noah Trauter took 10th (16:27.06).
CLASS 4A Region 2
Air Academy girls claimed the 4A Region 2 title thanks to Paige Embaigh’s first-place finish, chased by Tatum Miller in third.
The Kadet boys’ team placed second in the region, led by Dillon Powell with a first-place finish. Cal Banta came in third.
SOCCER
Pine Creek 3, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Carter Esterle, Djimmy Kinch and Christian Seaquist scored for Pine Creek to help lift the Eagles to a 5A/4A CSML victory over Liberty, clinching the league title.
The Lancers entered Thursday’s game undefeated in league play. Their lone goal was scored by Kylan Crafts-Thimmig.
Nicholas Kuykendall had 16 saves for Liberty (11-4, 5-1). Pine Creek is 8-6-1.
Atlas Prep 1, Manitou Springs 0
At Atlas Prep: Freshman Luis Vega scored Atlas Prep’s lone goal in 3A Tri-Peaks win over Manitou Springs.
The Gryphons are 14-0-1 and 7-0-1 in the league. The Mustangs are 7-8 and 3-5 in Tri-Peaks play.
The Classical Academy 2, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Brock Carpenter and Aaron Peck scored for TCA as they pepperd Mesa Ridge with 20 shots in a 4A CSML victory to remain undefeated in league play.
The Grizzlies are 6-7-2 and 5-2-1 in the CSML.
Widefield 3, Harrison 2 (OT)
At Widefield: Donovan Martinez netted a golden goal in the first overtime period as Widefield closed out the regular season on a high note.
The OT goal was Martinez’s second of the game. Diego Gaytan had a goal and an assist for the Gladiators.
Victor Luquin had 24 saves in net for Widefield (9-5-1, 4-4 4A CSML). Harrison is 3-11-1 and 1-6-1 in 4A CSML.
Rampart 9, Coronado 0
At Rampart: Six different Rams scored in season-ending win over Coronado, led by Oboyo Kuot who netted a hat trick. Simagegn Collins had two goals, followed by four other players who found the back of the net in the 5A/4A CSML win.
Rampart finishes the regular season 12-2-1 and 4-2 in league play. Coronado is 5-10 and 2-4 in the CSML.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Falcon 0
At Falcon: Dayton Bartlett and Noah Grage scored for the Indians, both assisted by Bryce Tanner in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Falcon.
The Falcons (2-12-1, 0-7) end the season on an eight-game losing skid. Cheyenne Mountain ends the regular season 14-4-1 and second in the league at 6-1.
Colorado Springs School 1, Vanguard School 1
James Irwin 3, Ellicott 1
Colorado Springs Christian 7, Lamar 0
Doherty 5, Palmer 0
VOLLEYBALL
Ellicott 3, Atlas Prep 1
At Atlas Prep: Atlas Prep eked out a Set 3 win 25-23 over Ellicott to avoid the sweep, but it was for naught in a 3A Tri-Peaks loss to the Thunderhawks (2-19, 1-11). Atlas Prep remains winless.
Colorado Springs School 3, Miami-Yoder 0
At Miami-Yoder: Elise Layton had 10 kills for the Kodiaks in a 2A Black Forest win over Miami-Yoder.
Colorado Springs School (12-6, 5-1) dished out an astounding 25 aces, led by Molly Bigbee who had eight. Sarina Mansour followed with six.
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge completed the sweep, defeating the Wolves 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 respectively.
Palmer Ridge finishes league play 5-2 and is 13-6 overall. Vista Ridge is 3-20 and 1-6 in 4A/5A PPAC play.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Taylor Buckley and Trinity Jackson had eight kills each as the Rangers completed 4A/5A PPAC play in a swift sweep of Cheyenne Mountain.
The Indians are 9-10 and 3-4 in league play, while Lewis-Palmer, which clinched the PPAC title on Tuesday, is 17-1 and finished undefeated in the league.
Buena Vista 3, James Irwin 1
At James Irwin: James Irwin claimed the first set 25-22 but Buena Vista roared back with a vengeance, winning the final three sets of a 3A Tri-Peaks clash.
Asofitu Lefano led the Panthers (10-7, 5-6) with 10 kills, followed by Mia Guererro with eight.
Woodland Park 3, Widefield 0
At Woodland Park: Kourtney Cox and Sarah Garner each had seven kills and three aces for the Panthers in a 4A CSML win over Widefield.
Trinity Mcabee led Woodland Park with eight kills, while Purkey Karly also had three aces.
Widefield falls to 5-11 and 2-4 in league play, while the Panthers (14-3) sit in second in 4A CSML at 6-1 with one more league match to go.
The Classical Academy 3, Canon City 1
At TCA: Canon City claimed Set 1 in extra points with a 29-27 victory, but TCA took over from there, winning 25-15, 25-18, 25-19, respectively.
The Titans remain undefeated in league play, while Canon City is 11-7 and 5-2 in 4A CSML.
Discovery Canyon 3, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Ashten Prechtel led the Thunder with 15 kills in a 4A/5A PPAC win over Air Academy.
The Kadets (11-8, 4-3) won the first set 25-22 before Discovery Canyon (17-2, 6-1) took over, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-11, respectively.
Rampart 3, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Riley Simpson had 15 kills for the Rams in a quick 5A CSML victory over Doherty. Paige Petty added another 10, followed by seven kills from Abby Wolverton as Rampart rained down 40 kills on the Spartans (12-6, 3-2).
Rampart (12-5, 4-1) sits in first in the CSML with one more league match to go.
Fountain Valley 3, Vanguard School 1
FOOTBALL
Pine Creek 44, Palmer 0