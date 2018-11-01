SAND CREEK AIR ACADEMY SOCCER
BOYS' SOCCER

Air Academy 5, Centaurus 1

At Air Academy: It took three days, but the No. 1 Kadets finally made it past the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Air Academy jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead over No. 2 Centaurus (10-6) on Tuesday before the contest was stopped due to heavy snowfall. It was rescheduled for Thursday, and the Kadets continued their dominance with two more goals.

The game is a rematch of last year's state title game, in which the Kadets won 1-0 in overtime.

The Kadets (15-1-1) will face No. 3 Skyline (14-2-1) at Air Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday.

