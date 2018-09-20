Discovery Canyon's football team didn't want to mess around.
Discovery Canyon football roars to 5-0 start after running over Pueblo East
Yes, the Thunder went into Thursday's nonconference game against Pueblo East with an undefeated record. And better yet, they were facing a squad that was missing its superstar receiver.
But the host Thunder proved early on that their perfect record wasn't a fluke.
On their first two drives, they scored — including an 87-yard touchdown run by Marshall Pike. That illustrated Discovery Canyon's dominance in a 52-24 victory to lift the Thunder to a 5-0 record, the third time in program history.
"You gotta hit them in the mouth from the get-go," Thunder quarterback Zack Anderson said. "That was our plan from the beginning."
But the win is marked with an asterisk.
Pueblo East (3-2) played without its star, UCLA commit Kain Medrano. He was on the sideline with a shoulder injury, which he suffered last week during the Eagles' 15-7 loss to Pueblo West.
"We can't prepare for just one person, we have to prepare for the whole team," Anderson said. "I mean, Kain is a very good player but we have to play our game, and that's what we did."
The Thunder boast a run-first offense, but their kicker proved they're not one-dimensional. Senior Griffin Anderson nailed a 45-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to give the Thunder a 24-0 lead.
In the first half, Pike had two TDs and Kevin Pasion and Drew Listello each had a score. Pasion had a 47-yard TD run in the Thunder's first drive.
But the Eagles weren't going to simply submit.
Lucas Andrada threw two TD passes — including a 10-yarder to Marvin London just before halftime — to cut the deficit to 31-12.
In the second half, the Thunder continued to dominate. Anderson scored on an 8-yard run early in the third, which was followed by a short TD march by Pueblo East. But the Eagles were never truly a threat.
Ryan Monteleone and Jonah Isakson helped put the game out of reach with fourth-quarter TD runs.
Pueblo East had a meaningless TD in the final two minutes. And soon after the game, Discovery Canyon was already thinking about its next task: Littleton in the Class 3A Central League opener Oct. 5.
The Thunder will have a bye week before the matchup.
"We have some work to do," Discovery Canyon coach Shawn Mitchell said. "We have some things that we need to clean up. And it'll be nice to have that break in order for us to do that."