AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. (Friday) ESPN2 — Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, practice
BASEBALL
11 a.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Giants at Mets OR White Sox at Tigers
1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, elimination game
2 p.m. — MLB — Padres at Rockies (joined in progress)
5 p.m. -ESPN — Little League World Series, elimination game,
6 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Reds at Cubs OR Athletics at Twins
6:40 p.m. — 1300 AM — Cubs at Sky Sox
BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Playoffs, second round, teams TBA
7 p.m. — ESPN2 — Playoffs, second round, teams TBA ---
FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — FOX — Preseason, Eagles at Browns
GOLF
3 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round
7 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round
8:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, first round
Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, first round
4 p.m. — GOLF — Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round (taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, New York Turf Writers Cup and Riskaverse Stakes