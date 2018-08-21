AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m. (Friday) ESPN2 — Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, practice

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Giants at Mets OR White Sox at Tigers

1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, elimination game

2 p.m. — MLB — Padres at Rockies (joined in progress)

5 p.m. -ESPN — Little League World Series, elimination game,

6 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Reds at Cubs OR Athletics at Twins

6:40 p.m. — 1300 AM — Cubs at Sky Sox

BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Playoffs, second round, teams TBA

7 p.m. — ESPN2 — Playoffs, second round, teams TBA ---

FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — FOX — Preseason, Eagles at Browns

GOLF

3 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round

7 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round

8:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, first round

Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, first round

4 p.m. — GOLF — Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round (taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, New York Turf Writers Cup and Riskaverse Stakes

