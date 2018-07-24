AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice
BASEBALL
Noon — MLB — Diamondbacks at Cubs
3 p.m. — MLB — White Sox at Angels (joined in progress)
5 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Miami
6:40 p.m. — 1300 AM — Chihuahuas at Sky Sox
8:30 p.m. — MLB — Milwaukee at San Francisco
BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region
7 p.m. — ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region
CYCLING
6 a.m. — NBC-SN — Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, France
GOLF
3 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round
5 a.m. — GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
7:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round
9:30 a.m. — GOLF — British Senior Open, first round
1 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario
HORSE RACING
2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
SOCCER
5:30 a.m. — ESPNU — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore
5 p.m. — FS1 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan.
6 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City
8:30 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC
SWIMMING
9 p.m. — NBC-SN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)