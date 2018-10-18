PC FOOTBALL.jpg
The Fountain-Fort Carson football team enter its 5A Southern League game Thursday night against Regis Jesuit on a four-game winning streak.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Guy R. Barickman Stadium.

The Trojans (5-3, 3-0) are led by sophomore running back Q Jones (1,396 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Isaac Robinson (1,179 passing yards, eight TDs).

Senior running back Kiahn Martinez leads the Raiders (4-4, 3-0) with 684 yards and 12 TDs.

