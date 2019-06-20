Jean Egan views a banner of former Colorado College men’s ice hockey athlete Jaden Schwartz hanging outside the Honnen Ice Arena at Colorado College on Thursday. Schwartz is the third Colorado College player that has won the Stanley Cup. Schwartz won the cup after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals.
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) and Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) skate up the ice during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with former Colorado College star Jaden Schwartz (17) and Ryan O’Reilly (90) after Schenn scored an empty-net goal for the Blues against Boston on Monday.
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, blocks the puck as St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) closes in during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals Wednesday in Boston.
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland, checks St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, center, as he chases Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fans throw their hats on the ice after St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz (17), a former Colorado College player, completed a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL game Tuesday in St. Louis. It was his fourth career NHL hat trick and first since Oct. 18, 2017.
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.
Jean Egan views a banner of former Colorado College men’s ice hockey athlete Jaden Schwartz hanging outside the Honnen Ice Arena at Colorado College on Thursday. Schwartz is the third Colorado College player that has won the Stanley Cup. Schwartz won the cup after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals.
Darron Cummings
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz rides in the Blues' NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Scott Kane
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz puts on a firemans hat during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory celebration, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
The Associated Press
Boston’s Zdeno Chara, right, wears a mask to protect his injured jaw as he and Blues’ Jaden Schwartz play Sunday during the second period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals in St. Louis.
Michael Dwyer
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) and Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) skate up the ice during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
the associated press
St. Louis center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with former Colorado College star Jaden Schwartz (17) and Ryan O’Reilly (90) after Schenn scored an empty-net goal for the Blues against Boston on Monday.
Scott Kane
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, blocks the puck as St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) closes in during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Michael Dwyer
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Charles Krupa
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Associated Press
St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals Wednesday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland, checks St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, center, as he chases Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
the associated press
Fans throw their hats on the ice after St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz (17), a former Colorado College player, completed a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL game Tuesday in St. Louis. It was his fourth career NHL hat trick and first since Oct. 18, 2017.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz played at Colorado College.
Michael Dwyer
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.
Charles Krupa
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.