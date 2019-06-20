St. Louis Blues hockey player Jaden Schwartz is the third former Colorado College hockey player to win the Stanley Cup.

Colorado College joined the celebration with their former star as his team won the Stanley Cup last week.

Here are some highlights from the playoffs and the celebration, as well as a look back at his time with the CC Tigers.  

Jaden Schwartz

Just last year Schwartz donated a substantial amount to his alma mater Colorado Colleges for the building of the Edward J. Robson Arena. 

He played with his brother Rylan Schwarts at Colorado College in 2010 during his freshman year. His brother played forward, and was a sophomore at the time.

His sister Mandy Schwartz played for the Yale women's hockey team. Her hockey career was cut short as she was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2008. She passed away in 2011.

Here's a flash back to when Schwartz left Colorado College as a sophomore to sign with his current team, the St. Louis Blues.

He signed a five-year $26.75 million dollar contract in 2016 with the Blues that will take him into the 2020-2021 season.

