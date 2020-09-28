Woodland Park resident Bonnie Sumner captured these images of Muller State Park in Divide. She says, "I know that most people love the grand vistas of our beautiful aspens, but I also like the small beauties that can be found."
Bison Peak is a 12,432-foot mountain along the Tarryall Mountains within the Lost Creek Wilderness of Pike National Forest. It's a relatively short drive from Colorado Springs and features rock formations that arguably rival those of Pancake Rocks and even Garden of the Gods.
Courtesy of Bonnie Sumner
Courtesy of Bonnie Sumner
Courtesy of Bonnie Sumner
On their annual trek on Colorado 67, Carol Couture, Carol Weaver and Donald Weaver caught a panorama view near Victor.
Courtesy of Donald Weaver
Chhun Sun/Pikes Peak Courier
Chhun Sun/Pikes Peak Courier
