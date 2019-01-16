Santa Claus called in some help from local law and fire departments ahead of Christmas to deliver toys, coats and holiday spirits to deserving children. The annual Santa on Patrol event celebrated its 14th year of special deliveries for Tri-Lakes area children, a small-town tradition that brings together first responders from Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs and Shield 616. “These kids are getting more than just toys. Santa will look each child in the eye and tell them they are beautiful and loved,” said Monument Police Department’s Steve Burke. Santa and his rescuing reindeer gave more than 150 deserving children throughout our community a Christmas they’ll never forget.
Photos courtesy of Erica Burt