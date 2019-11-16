Paul Klee’s three thoughts from Minneapolis as the Vikings host the Broncos on Sunday
Just in case ... Brett Rypien
Talk about buried in his film study: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the open locker room period at Broncos HQ, Brett Rypien was so deep into his Microsoft Surface tablet he had no idea the world was still spinning around him. Tim Patrick, who has a locker next to Rypien, dropped a shoe that hit Rypien’s knee but didn’t budge him. Shoot, I hovered over Rypien’s locker like an annoying little brother, hoping to get a word. No dice. So goes the life of a 23-year-old backup quarterback who is one snap away from running an NFL offense. “I’m just trying to soak everything in that I possibly can, whether it’s from the coaches, from Joe (Flacco), from Brandon (Allen), from everybody,” Rypien told me last week. “They’ve been great. They really have. I just want to be ready and be as prepared as possible.” Air Force fans know Rypien better than I. As a Boise State Bronco he faced the Bolts four times — two wins, two losses, 10 touchdowns against no picks, 1,252 passing yards (313 per game). God forbid starting Brandon Allen goes down. But just in case, Rypien’s studying up.
The Broncos tight end who lived in Colorado Springs and played at Liberty
Andrew Beck isn’t well-known around these hills, but he’s certainly familiar with them. He’s a Broncos tight end who has played in all nine games this season, and his snap counts have remained steady: 15 against the Chargers, 10 against the Titans, 14 against the Colts and so on. And here’s the nugget that might pique your interest: Beck spent his freshman year of high school at Liberty in Colorado Springs. “Loved it there. Definitely one of my favorite places we ever lived,” Beck said. And like most folks in Colorado’s military community, he’s lived a lot of places. An Army family, the Becks moved 11 times before Andrew enrolled and starred at Texas. No surprise once you meet him, Beck went on to captain the Longhorns before the Broncos signed him off waivers to spell fullback Andy Janovich. That he’s still around after “Jano” returned from injury suggests the Broncos have an affinity for Beck, who’s remained close with former Liberty coach Jaron Cohen, The Gazette’s 2009 Class 5A/4A Coach of the Year. “Knowing Colorado from that short time, I just love being back here,” Beck said.
The Broncos’ role in the Colin Kaepernick workout
The Broncos heeded their NFL bosses Saturday. They flew top pro scout Jordan Dizon to Atlanta to attend the workout the NFL arranged for exiled QB Colin Kaepernick. But when Kaepernick abruptly changed the workout to a different location - from the Falcons’ practice facility to an area high school, roughly one hour away - the Broncos and most of the other teams did not follow to the new location, according to an NFL source. The Broncos already had booked a flight for Miami to attend the Dolphins-Bills game to get a look at next week’s opponent, Buffalo. The Atlanta leg of the trip was a waste of time for the Broncos, anyway: Paxton Lynch has the same odds as Kaepernick of signing with the Broncos, who might be the last team in the NFL that desires to invite more attention to its wonky QB situation: Yes, Denver has a second-rounder in Drew Lock, and right now a top-10 pick in a quarterback-rich draft, and owes Flacco $20 million next season, but why not sign the most polarizing quarterback in NFL history when he hasn’t played in three years? Despite all that, the Broncos appeased the NFL and jumped back into this disingenuous song and dance. Once more, for the folks in the back: that Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster has absolutely nothing to do with his playing ability. Zero. Of course he could play somewhere, perhaps even as a starter. But his ability and his protests are not and never have been the reasons why he’s not in the league. He’s not in the league because there are maybe 10 quarterbacks on the planet who are worth the financial risk that comes with alienating half your fans — and Kaepernick’s not one. Signing Kaepernick puts that team at risk of losing a huge chunk of its following. Explaining Kaepernick’s absence isn’t hard. It’s easy. Follow the money, always.